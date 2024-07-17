Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 18 – 21

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 18

“Paradox” Opening Reception

“Paradox” is a juried exhibition at Silver Street Studios that draws work from all of the studio buildings on the Sawyer Yards campus. The exhibition was juried by Alton DuLaney, Director of the Houston Airports Public Art Program, who will speak at the opening reception. 2000 Edwards St. 5 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz “Friends of Dorothy” Pride Night

Queensbury Theatre presents a reimagined production of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. Following the July 18 performance, there will be a “Friends of Dorothy” Pride Night with drinks, live music, light bites, and more. 12777 Queensbury Lane. 7:30 p.m.

Hurricane Beryl Recovery Benefit Show

The Normal Anomaly Initiative and The Paris Effect present a fundraiser show benefitting Allies in Hope’s Stone Soup Food Pantry and the Montrose Center’s LGBTQ+ Fund. Play at KIKI’s, 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

Friday, July 19

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party

Get your RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars fix with a watch party at Jr’s Bar and Grill. Hosted by Reign LaRue. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Island ETC – Head over Heels

East-End Theatre Company presents Head over Heels, a new musical featuring songs by the Go-Go’s. Through August 17. 2317 Mechanic St, Galveston. Show times vary.

Saturday, July 20

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Summer Jam 2024

Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts hosts Summer Jam 2024, featuring art activities, games, an indoor farmers market, and more. 6100 Main Street, MS-480. 12 p.m.

Boy of Montrose Contest 2024

PWA Holiday Charities present the 2024 boy of Montrose contest at Ripcord, hosted by An’ Marie Gill with Co-Emcee Alexis Nicole Whitney. 715 Fairview St. 3 p.m.

Frida Fest

Karbach Brewing hosts Frida Fest, with local vendors and artists showing off their Frida Kahlo inspired pieces for sale, a live music performance, and a Frida Look-Alike Contest. 2032 Karbach St. 5 p.m.

Boot Scootin’ Country Saturdays

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

Missy Elliott “Out of This World”

Missy Elliott brings her “Out of This World – The Experience” tour to Toyota Center, with guest appearances by Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland. 1510 Polk St. 7 p.m.

Michael’s Outpost Presents Eye Cons

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation show, hosted by Hu’NEE B. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Ricky Sixx at Houston Eagle

International chart-topping DJ Ricky Sixx brings the beats to Houston Eagle. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Le Cirque de Mint Julep

Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

At the Menil Drawing Institute: RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, July 25

Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights

Join Miss Gay America 2024 Dessie Love-Blake at Eureka Heights for Drag Bingo. Free to play, and daubers can be purchased for $2. 941 W 18th St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

A Vibe Called Rest Fest

In honor of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents A Vibe Called Rest Fest, featuring sessions with mental health, reiki, and yoga practitioners and other wellness experts. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Houston Leather Family Title Contest

Break out your gear and join Houston TX Leather Productions for the annual contest to sash a new Mr Houston Leather, Ms Houston Leather, and Bayou City Bootblack. Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, 2025 W 11th St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 3/Sunday, August 4

Houston International Origami & Arts Festival

This free event celebrates Origami, the art of paper folding, with demonstrations and workshops. There will also be a kung fu performance and dragon and lion dances. Check out our profile of festival founder Te Jui (Kyle) Fu. PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. 10 a.m.

Sunday, August 11

Fort Bend County Pride Festival 2024

Come celebrate as Fort Bend County Pride celebrates its inaugural Pride Festival. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 2 p.m.

Friday, August 16

Mister & Miss Pride Galveston Pageant

Pride Galveston presents the 2024 Mister and Miss Pride Galveston pageant at Island Time Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pride Galveston Beach Bash

Grab your flag and towel and head down to Pride Galveston’s Beach Bash! Enjoy live DJs, snacks, and free goodies. Rain or shine! R.A. Apfel Beach Park, Galveston. 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 8

15th Annual Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents the 15th annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel. 1600 West Loop South. 11 a.m.