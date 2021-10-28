Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Halloween 2021 Edition









Thursday, October 28

Steak Night at George’s

At 5:30 p.m., George Country Sports Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night by Free Grillin, which now features contactless ordering. Voted this year’s “Best Steak Night at a Bar” by OutSmart readers, George offers steaks, chops, and seafood.

World Series Watch Party

At 7 p.m. go to BUDDY’S for their World Series watch party and see Houston’s own Astros compete for this year’s baseball championship title.

Bites & Bingo

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Bites and Bingo hosted by local drag performer Hu’Nee B and Mauricio. There will be four rounds of bingo, and appetizers are half off.

Friday, October 29

Eating Out with Luna

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Eating Out with Luna, a comedy dinner show with a cast that rotates weekly. A full menu is available, as well as their Steak and Cake special.

Superhero Halloween Bash

At 9 p.m., Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon presents their Superhero Halloween Bash and costume contest. Party-goers can win cash prizes and get unlimited well drinks and domestic beers for $25. Tickets to the event can be purchased here.

Reinas

At 11 p.m., Papi’s presents a new weekly show, Reinas, hosted by Reign Larue. The rotating weekly cast features Marc Minaj, Aivah D Crawford, Euphoria Monroe, Kenia Gallardo, and Olivia Delye. Reservations for the show can be made here.

Halloween Street Party

On Friday night, Houston Eagle kicks off its weekend-long Halloween Street Party at 611 Hyde Park Boulevard. The 21-and-up event features DJs, drag performances, costume contests, and more.

Saturday, October 30

The Woodlands Pride Festival 2021

Beginning at noon, The Woodlands Pride’s annual LGBTQ celebration at Town Green Park features performances, vendor tents, and more. Masks and vaccines are encouraged for all attendees.

Circus Freak Show

At 8 p.m., Ripcord hosts Circus Freak Show, a Halloween block party hosted by Reign Larue. The event features performances by Cirque and Destroy, Edward Vivas, as well as tarot card readings by Merlyn and kink demos by NLA and LeatherCharles.

Japanese Breakfast at White Oak

At 8 p.m., indie-pop group Japanese Breakfast plays at White Oak Music Hall. Don’t miss out on this almost-sold-out show. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pearl Bar Halloween Bash

At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar presents its annual Halloween Bash and costume contest. There will be $1,000 in cash prizes for the winners chosen by the audience. The costume contest starts at midnight and, admission is $5 at the door.

Heroes and Villains

At 10 p.m., ReBar presents Heroes and Villains, a night of costume contests and music from guest DJ Stephen Jusko. Admission for the event is $15 and can be purchased here. Bottle service is also available at 346-227-8613.

Halloween NSFW

At 10 p.m. BUDDY’S hosts Halloween NSFW, a night of contests and board games hosted by Muffy Vanderbilt III. DJ Mel will be on the turntables all night, and the costume contest starts at midnight.

Sunday, October 31

Haunted

At noon, JR’s Bar & Grill presents Haunted, a night of karaoke, drag performances, and costume contests with $1,000 in prizes. The party starts with DJ Robbie Jr. on the turntables from 3 to 7 p.m., then karaoke with Kofi at 6 p.m. and Muffy at 10 p.m., followed by the costume contest at 11 p.m.

Halloween Day Pet Costume Contest

Pearl Bar hosts its Halloween Day Pet Costume Contes, with signup for the contest starting at 3:30 p.m. followed by the contest at 5:00. There will also be a photographer on site and treat bags for all the pets.

Día de los Muertos

At 4 p.m., head over to ReBar for Día de los Muertos, their Day of the Dead celebration. This event is 21+ and there is no admission all night.

