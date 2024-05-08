Red Dinner Gala by UH LGBTQ Alumni Network returns on May 18

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Network has announced the return of the Red Dinner gala on Saturday, May 18th, at the university’s Athletic Alumni Center Great Hall. This event, which is the first since 2019, aims to gather funds for scholarships and crisis aid for LGBTQ+ students.

The evening will be hosted by Pooja Lodhia, an ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter and winner of OutSmart Magazine’s 2023 Favorite Female TV Personality award. Eddie Robinson, host and executive producer of the I SEE U radio broadcast and podcast, will deliver the keynote speech.

During the gala, Tammi Wallace, President & CEO of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, will receive the Katy Caldwell Award for her impactful leadership. Additionally, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus will be recognized for their support amidst the challenges following the enactment of Senate Bill 17.

Event co-chairs Shawn Kuehn and Roxanne Werner expressed their enthusiasm: “We have a great program planned for Red Dinner and are excited to be hosting this important event to provide scholarship and crisis aid to LGBTQ students at the University of Houston,” they said. “In the wake of a new state law that has left a gap in funding and programming, it’s crucial that we come together to show unity and to raise funds to empower young people.”

The event will also include a silent auction and a live painting session by Houston artist Katherine Ligon, whose work will be auctioned off. For tickets and sponsorship details go here.

