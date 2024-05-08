Pride Houston 365 Introduce 2024 Parade Grand Marshals

Less than a minute

Pride Houston 365 celebrated “Cinco de Mayo with Pride” at Axelrad Beer Hall with the announcement of the 2024 Pride Houston 365 Parade Grand Marshals. The honorees are:

Male-identifying Grand Marshal – Kevin Anderson

Female-identifying Grand Marshal – Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut

Gender Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming Grand Marshal – Odyssey Oakengrove

Ally Grand Marshal – Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones

Trendsetter Grand Marshal – Olivia Julianna

Honorary Grand Marshal – Sara Fernandez

Honorary Grand Marshal – C. Patrick McIlvain

The 46th Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration Festival & Parade kicksoff on Saturday, June 29 at 12 p.m.

