Photos
Pride Houston 365 Introduce 2024 Parade Grand Marshals
May 5, 2024
Pride Houston 365 celebrated “Cinco de Mayo with Pride” at Axelrad Beer Hall with the announcement of the 2024 Pride Houston 365 Parade Grand Marshals. The honorees are:
- Male-identifying Grand Marshal – Kevin Anderson
- Female-identifying Grand Marshal – Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut
- Gender Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming Grand Marshal – Odyssey Oakengrove
- Ally Grand Marshal – Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones
- Trendsetter Grand Marshal – Olivia Julianna
- Honorary Grand Marshal – Sara Fernandez
- Honorary Grand Marshal – C. Patrick McIlvain
Read more about this year’s Grand Marshals here.
The 46th Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration Festival & Parade kicksoff on Saturday, June 29 at 12 p.m.
Comments