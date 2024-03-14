Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 14 – 17

Thursday, March 14

Bringin’ in the Green

One of LGBTQ Houston’s favorite and longest-running events, Bringin’ in the Green celebrates its

32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party benefitting The Montrose Center. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Stages – Laughs in Spanish

Get ready to jajaja and LOL, as Stages presents Laughs in Spanish, a fast-paced, cafecito-infused comedy about art and success—and mothers and daughters. Through March 17. 800 Rosine St. Show times vary.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour

Sasha Colby is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, and now she’s embarking on her Stripped Tour, bringing her first-ever solo show to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.

Lez Planet at Pearl Side Peace

Dress in your best early 2000s outfit or like a character from the original L Word series for Dykes After Dark’s Lez Planet. Pearl Side Peace, 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Friday, March 15

BQAF Welcome Reception and Grand Opening

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents a Black Queer Advancement Festival Welcome Reception and Grand Opening of Houston’s only Black LGBTQ standalone drop-in center, hosted by Darrien Dyrell, with music by violinist Richmond Punch. 2310 Arbor St. 6 p.m.

Out at the Ballet – Bespoke

Houston Ballet hosts Out at the Ballet for the current mixed-rep production, Bespoke. The LGBTQ reception includes an exclusive offer of 25% off select seats, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Charity Bingo Night

Love bingo? Love supporting good causes? Love great beer? Come play bingo at Frost Town Brewing for all of the above! This week’s beneficiary is Trot for Trans Visibility 5k. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

BQAF Homecoming Music Festival

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents LeToya Luckett headlining the BQAF Homecoming Music Festival and Afterparty at Warehouse Live in Midtown. Read more about the Black Queer Advancement Festival and meet some of the stars. 2600 Travis St. 4 p.m.

Sam Gee at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston and Jeff Harmon welcome the return of International DJ & Producer Sam Gee (NYC). 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Houston Eagle

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, so come out and drink, dance, and get lucky at Houston Eagle! 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 12 p.m.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp is also available. 3 p.m.

Indoor Market at Side Peace

After you enjoy the crawfish at Pearl, make your way to Side Peace indoor market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. There will be Tarot readings and a food truck on site. 3–8 p.m.

KIKI Sunday Karaoke

Get ready to unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, host Phoebe Seymour will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Wednesday, March 20

Jimbo’s Drag Circus

Get ready for an evening of outrageous characters and adult humor as drag superstar and reigning champion of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Jimbo brings her world tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29

Madonna Celebration Tour

She’s back, and it’s time to celebrate! This is the pop icon’s first retrospective tour that looks back on her more than four decades of music.

Saturday, March 30

Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans visibility at this joyous and empowering event! Share the love, support, and vibrant energy as the Triple-A Alliance proudly hosts a family-friendly 5K run, trot, walk, or sashay. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 31

Bunnies on the Bayou 45

Bunnies on the Bayou celebrates the 45th year of its iconic Easter Sunday party in downtown Houston. Hosted by Blackberri, with opening DJ Marti Frieson and headliner Tracy Young. Fish Plaza, Wortham Theater Center. 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center. 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.