Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 21 – 24

Thursday, March 21

Drag Bingo Fundraiser

Join the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association for “Can’t Drag Us Down,” their 7th annual drag bingo fundraiser. The event not only promises to be a great time, it also raises funds for the emergency crisis aid that benefits University of Houston students facing financial barriers due to sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression. Star Sailor, 1702 W 18th St. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for drag bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday. March 22

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 viewing party at Rich’s Houston. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Friday Night Bingo

BUDDY’S presents Friday Bingo, hosted by the fabulous Jacklyn Dior. KIKI Houston, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Bayou City Art Festival

More than 250 artists from around the country, representing 19 disciplines, will showcase their art in downtown Houston’s Sam Houston Park along Allen Parkway. Through Sunday, March 24. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Houston Gaymers March Meetup

The Houston Gaymers host their monthly Meetup at Ripcord. Make new friends while playing some of your favorite games! Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity

Barcode Houston presents Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity, Preston Steamed’s alternative drag showcase featuring Alyanna IV Bones, Ophelia Terran Flesh, Dominique DeVille, and Opalia Sinn. 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

The Room Bar Singles Night

Head up to The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring for Singles Saturday featuring DJ Shawn and happy hour drink specials. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Happy hour 2 – 8 p.m. DJ Shawn spins at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Rich’s Sunday Service — DJs Marti Frieson and Just Vi

Come to Rich’s Houston and enjoy Sunday Service with two ministers of sound, Rich’s resident DJs Marti Frieson & Just Vi. No cover. 3 p.m.

KIKI Sunday Karaoke

Get ready to unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, host Phoebe Seymour will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

Save the Date!

March 25

Old Lesbians Screening and Discussion

UH Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program presents a screening of Old Lesbians, a short film about the work of Houston activist and herstorian Arden Eversmeyer. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with the film’s director Meghan McDonough and others.

Houston Rockets Pride Night

Come out and cheer on your hometown Houston Rockets as they take on the Portland Trailblazers for the 2024 Pride Night. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St. 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29

Madonna Celebration Tour

She’s back, and it’s time to celebrate! This is the pop icon’s first retrospective tour that looks back on her more than four decades of music.

Saturday, March 30

Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans visibility at this joyous and empowering event! Share the love, support, and vibrant energy as the Triple-A Alliance proudly hosts a family-friendly 5K run, trot, walk, or sashay. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 31

Bunnies on the Bayou 45

Bunnies on the Bayou celebrates the 45th year of its iconic Easter Sunday party in downtown Houston. Hosted by Blackberri, with opening DJ Marti Frieson and headliner Tracy Young. Fish Plaza, Wortham Theater Center. 1 p.m.

Friday, April 5 – Saturday, April 27

Cleansed

Catastrophic Theatre presents Cleansed, co-directed by core artist T. Lavois Thiebaud and founding Artistic Director Jason Nodler. All tickets are pay-what-you-can. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

Friday, April 5 – Sunday, April 7

Houston Symphony presents 21st Century Broadway

Take a musical trip to the Big Apple with showstoppers from today’s hottest musicals. With selections from Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening, and many more, this concert is your ticket to today’s biggest Broadway hits.Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St. Show times vary.

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7

Memory Fleet: A Return to Matr

DiverseWorks presents Jasmine Hearn’s new performance and installation that preserves the living memories of eight Black matriarchs of the North and South sides of Houston. All tickets are pay-what-you-wish. Houston Met Dance, 4916 Main St. Show times vary.

Friday, April 19

Council on Recovery Spring Luncheon featuring Brené Brow

The Council on Recovery hosts its 40th Anniversary Spring Luncheon with special guest speaker Brené Brown. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Out@TUTS: The Cher Show

After the April 25 performance of The Cher Show, Theatre Under the Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Use the promo code OUT@TUTS and get 25% off your tickets. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.