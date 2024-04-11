Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 11 – 14

Thursday, April 11

The Amazing Acro-Cats

This troupe of trained domestic house cats, all former orphans, rescues, and strays, give a one-of-a-kind purrformance that includes cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls, and performing other feats of agility and entertainment. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for drag bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Legendary Art Car Ball

Experience a collision of creative vision and automotive brilliance in a night of electrifying displays, interactive installations, and pulsating beats. Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, 2401 Munger St. 6 p.m.

NLA Houston Spirit of Leather Awards Dinner and Awards Presentation

The National Leather Association Houston hosts its 33rd annual Spring Iniquity Spirit of Leather Awards Dinner. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Charity Bingo Night

Love bingo? Love supporting good causes? Love great beer? Come play bingo at Frost Town Brewing for all of the above! This week’s charity beneficiary is Tony’s Place. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Ruthless! The Stage Mother of All Musicals

This dark comedy follows the journey of the talented and overtly-ambitious Tina Denmark, who would do anything to the play the leading role in her third grade musical, even if it means murder. Through April 21. The Art Factory, 1125 Providence St. Show times vary.

Saturday, April 13

Empowering Our Future Gala

Montrose Center hosts the Empowering Our Future Gala, benefiting HATCH Youth programs. This year’s theme is “Animation Nation,” and attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite cartoon character. Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

37th Annual Art Car Parade

The Art Car Parade is the largest celebration of its kind in the world, featuring over 250 entries and attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators as the mobile masterpieces created by artists, students, youth groups, families, organizations, and anyone with a passion for creativity rolls along Allen Parkway and downtown Houston. 2 p.m.

Dimensions Variable: A Journey Through the Senses

Experience the exhibition Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us through sight, sound, touch, and taste! During this multisensory event, guests can explore the galleries while enjoying a live performance of Persian music; taste a selection of torshi samples prepared by local chefs; and try their hand at paper marbling. Moody Center for the Arts, 6100 Main Street, MS-480. 2 p.m.

Boot Scootin’ Saturday

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

DJ Abel at South Beach Houston

Legendary producer DJ Abel Aguilera returns to South Beach Houston for one night only. Free cover before 10 p.m. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Como La Flor Market

Bidi bidi bom bom over to the Esplanade at Navigation for a Selena-themed pop-up mercado honoring what would have been the Queen of Tejano’s 53rd birthday. There will be live music, giveaways, plenty of shopping, and of course, Cumbias. 2800 Navigation Blvd. 11 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s Houston featuring a rotating weekly cast. Shows/seatings at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. 202 Tuam St.

Queer Cabaret at Barcode Houston

Life is a cabaret old chum! Come end your Sunday Funday at Barcode Houston! This week’s cast includes La’darius Mirage Jackson, Catalina Seymour, and Chastity St. Cage. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

KIKI Sunday Karaoke

Get ready to unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, host Phoebe Seymour will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, April 19

Council on Recovery Spring Luncheon featuring Brené Brown

The Council on Recovery hosts its 40th Anniversary Spring Luncheon with special guest speaker Brené Brown. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Out@TUTS: The Cher Show

After the April 25 performance of The Cher Show, Theatre Under the Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Use the promo code OUT@TUTS and get 25% off your tickets. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, April 28

Latin Wave 17: New Films from Latin America

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Latin Wave, screening films that reflect the region’s vibrant cinema landscape. The robust line-up includes 10 acclaimed recent releases from Latin America. 1001 Bissonnet St. Show times vary.

Thursday, May 9

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj brings her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Toyota Center. With special guest Monica. 1510 Polk St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

May 28 – June 1

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. MATCH. Show times vary.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more about the exhibition. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

