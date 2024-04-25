Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 25 – 28

Thursday, April 25

Out@TUTS: The Cher Show

After the April 25 performance of The Cher Show, Theatre Under the Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Use the promo code OUT@TUTS and get 25% off your tickets. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

ActOUT for Jane Eyre

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s production of Charlotte Brontë’s beloved classic, Jane Eyre. Before the show, enjoy the ActOUT reception featuring complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes! 615 Texas Ave. ActOUT begins at 6 p.m.

Latin Wave 17: New Films from Latin America

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Latin Wave, screening films that reflect the region’s vibrant cinema landscape. The robust line-up includes 10 acclaimed recent releases from Latin America. Through Sunday, April 28. 1001 Bissonnet St. Show times vary.

Taurus Party at Pearl Side Peace

Sweet Sapphic Dreams presents Taurus Party, featuring free entry and a 360 camera to commemorate the evening. Pearl Side Peace, 4216 Washingtom Ave. 9:30 p.m.

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Community Meeting

Houston’s New Faces of Pride is hosting a community meeting to answer questions about the two LGBTQ Pride Celebrations happening downtown in June. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Charity Bingo Night

Love bingo? Love supporting good causes? Love great beer? Come play bingo at Frost Town Brewing for all of the above! This week’s charity beneficiary is Montrose Grace Place. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

King Underwear Fashion Show

The gogo boys of South Beach are the models for the first-ever King Underwear fashion show, with additional performances by Reign LaRue, Randy Boss, Adriana LaRue, and Eddie Divas. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Boot Scootin’ Saturday

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity

Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity is serving up another ghoulish helping of some of Houston’s finest alternative drag talent. This month’s curiosities include Nyxx Laraye, Ophelia Terran Flesh, Pocky Hi, and Gaselene. With host and MC, the vampire king of Houston, Preston Steamed. Barcode Houston, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

The Room Bar Singles Night

Head up to The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring for Singles Saturday featuring DJ Shawn and happy hour drink specials. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Happy hour 2 – 8 p.m. DJ Shawn spins at 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s Houston featuring a rotating weekly cast. Shows/seatings at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. 202 Tuam St.

Drag Brunch Extravaganza

UH LGBTQ Alumni Association presents Drag Brunch Extravaganza, hosted by Sauvignon Blanca with performances by Preston Steamed and Kian Kismet! Gristworkz, 1504 Chapman St. 12 p.m.

KIKI Sunday Karaoke

Get ready to unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, host Phoebe Seymour will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, May 2

Aces!

Davis Gordon Gilbert and Gigi Productions present Aces!, the story of the five extraordinary women representing the great state of Texas who did the impossible again! And again! And again! Through May 5. MATCH. Show times vary.

Friday, May 3

Varla Jean Merman’s Stand by Your Drag

Step into the dazzling world of Varla Jean Merman, the iconic drag queen who has overcome adversity with glittering resilience! MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo with Pride

Pride Houston 365 hosts a festive Cinco De Mayo celebration at Axelrad. This exciting event will feature a lively atmosphere filled with delicious tamales, savory crawfish, vibrant music, and the highly anticipated announcement of the Grand Marshal winners and honorary Grand Marshals for this year’s Pride Parade. 3710 Almeda Rd. 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 9

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj brings her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Toyota Center. With special guest Monica. 1510 Polk St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

UH Red Dinner Gala

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association hosts its annual Red Dinner gala. This year, UH was forced to disband its LGBTQ+ Resource Center, which provided resources, guidance, and communication to LGBTQ+ students and allies. Funds raised from this event will assure the ongoing existence of the UH Emergency Crisis Aid and LGBTQ+ Academic Scholarship. UH Athletic/Alumni Center. 6 p.m.

May 28 – June 1

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. MATCH. Show times vary.

Friday, June 28

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more about the exhibition. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

