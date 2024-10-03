Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 3 – 6

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 3

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 4

MFAH Performance – Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

In celebration of Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer, emerging performance artist Christopher Paul presents “Great Was the Ecstasy II,” an immersive sound and meditative experience. Attendees will step into a transcendental universe of multi-sensory media as Paul blends sonic and meditative elements, creating a vibrant ode to the ecstatic state of spirit. This free program with museum admission takes place in Cullinan Hall, with standing room only available on a first-come, first-served basis. Adult language and imagery may be present. 1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Viewing Party at Rich’s

Come out to Rich’s Houston for a Drag Race Global All Stars watch party hosted by Gia LaRue, with special guest Glitterr Lxve. 202 Tuam St. 7:30 p.m.

Pearl Bar’s Switch Party

Pearl Bar invites you to switch up what you’re wearing this Friday. Show us your best femme-to-masc or masc-to-femme switch! 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Out for Good Gala 2024 Benefitting the Montrose Center

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, the Montrose Center hosts its annual fundraising gala, Out for Good, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. OutSmart magazine’s publisher Greg Jeu will be honored with the 2024 LGBTQ Community Vision Award, honoring his decades of service to LGBTQ Houston. The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder (and OutSmart contributor) Ian Haddock is also being honored for making a huge impact on our community in a short period of time. 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

LIBERTY by Apollo Chamber Players: We The People Liberty

Apollo Chamber Players’ season opener delves into the complex relationship between democracy and liberty. Featuring legendary actor and activist George Takei, the performance recounts his family’s internment during WWII. With works by composers John Corigliano and Homayoun Sakhi, the program reflects on the ongoing pursuit of freedom, exploring both America’s triumphs and its darkest failures in safeguarding liberty. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. 7 p.m.

At Pearl Bar: 76th Street in Concert

Pearl Bar presents singer-songwriter duo 76th Street live. 4216 Washington Ave. 8:30 p.m.

At Frost Town Brewing: Pancake Run Fundraiser

Start your Saturday off with a 5k run followed by a pancake breakfast to raise funds for Trans Men’s Empowerment’s VP Carlo Garza. Carlo needs top surgery—a crucial, life-affirming procedure that’s not covered by insurance. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, October 6

ACCT 2024 Galveston Island Seawalk

Access Care of Coastal Texas (ACCT) presents the 2024 Seawalk. The day will kick off with the 3k run/walk beginning on the beach across from Beach Central, followed by a community health fair featuring food trucks, a kid’s zone, live performances, community organizations, and vendors. Beach Central, 2102 Seawall,

Galveston. 10 a.m.

Mean Girls Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Adriana LaRue hosts a special Mean Girls Drag Brunch at Rich’s Houston featuring Amaya J Ross, Teresa LaRue, and Marc Minaj. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Texas Bearded Queen Benefit Show at 2409 Grant

Liven up your Sunday Funday with a benefit show for BB Bananas Rayne, Texas Bearded Queen 2024. She’s on her way to Nationals in November, and in order to take home the title of America’s Bearded Queen she needs your support. Pause, 2409 Grant St. 2 p.m.

Persephone’s Game of Drag: Race to the Moon

South Beach Houston presents Persephone’s Race to the Moon, a no-elimination game of drag that promises to be both challenging and very entertaining. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Ongoing:

At Stages: The Hispanic /Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote

Stages presents a laugh-out-loud satire from award-winning, Houston-raised playwright Bernardo Cubría that explores identity, community, and the hilarious absurdity of the political machine. Read our profile of director César Jáquez. 800 Rosine St. Through October 6. Show times vary.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, October 10

At the Alley Theater: ActOUT for Noises Off

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre’s hilarious production of Noises Off. The ActOUT reception before the show features complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 11

The Council’s 2024 Fall Luncheon: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

For 40 years, The Council’s Speaker Series has been a vital fundraising event, supporting those affected by addiction while reducing stigma around mental health disorders. Join us for the 2024 Fall Luncheon featuring Mike Sorrentino, star of MTV’s “Jersey Shore.” Hear his inspiring story of recovery and redemption. Reserve your table now and make a difference in our community! Hilton Americas-Houston – 1600 Lamar St, Houston, TX

Saturday, October 19

Pride Chorus Houston: Home at Unity of Houston

Join Pride Chorus Houston for “Home,” an uplifting concert celebrating the essence of home. Set in the beautiful Unity of Houston, this evening features heartfelt songs and personal stories that explore how home shapes our identities. Enjoy music from Brandi Carlile, Rina Sawayama, and more, all performed with the chorus’s signature vibrancy. Experience the joy of belonging! Unity of Houston – 2929 Unity Dr, Houston, TX

Wednesday, October 23

OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. RSVP here. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.