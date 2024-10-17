Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 17 – 20

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 17

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 18

Autumn Mental Health and Wellness Fair

The Mahogany Project and the Hogg Foundation present an Autumn Mental Health & Wellness Fair. This event is all about creating safe, supportive spaces for Black TGNCI Houstonians to access care and resources. Learn about sliding-scale LGBT & gender-affirming mental health care, HIV/STI screenings, and a variety of other essential services. GarageHTX, 1201 OliverSt. 2 p.m.

Spooky Night Halloween Party

Trans Men Empowerment, TransWoman Liberation, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas host Spooky Night at the Montrose Center. Play bingo, show off your costumes, and win some fun prizes! Come dressed to impress (or scare!) 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 19

2nd Annual Katy Pride Celebration

First Christian Church Katy hosts their second annual celebration that aims to empower Katy’s LGBTQ community with inclusive events and advocacy. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd., Katy. 11 a.m.

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Showgirls Disney Show at Rich’s

Rich’s Houston presents a Disney-themed SHOWGIRLS matinee dinner show hosted by Marsha Mellow with performances by Dessie Love-Blake, Vancie Vega, Teresa LaRue and Muffy Vanderbilt. 202 Tuam St. 5 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston: Home at Unity of Houston

Join Pride Chorus Houston for Home, an uplifting concert celebrating the essence of home. The evening features heartfelt songs and personal stories that explore how home shapes our identities. Enjoy music from Brandi Carlile, Rina Sawayama, and more. Experience the joy of belonging! Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Boo Bunnies at Pearl Bar

Step into the land of Oz at Bunnies on the Bayou‘s Boo Bunny at Pearl Bar & Side Peace Houston! Prepare to defy gravity with a night inspired by the magic of Wicked. 4216 Washington Ave. 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Galveston, TX: Third Coast PrideFest

Third Coast PrideFest is orbiting through the streets of downtown Galveston for its 2nd annual Pride Parade! The theme is “Galveston is a Safe Space” and the parade this year is going to be OUT OF THIS WORLD! There will also be a Family Fun Zone at Hendley Green (21st and Strand) from 1pm-4pm.

RetroPopTour 2024 at Los Robles

Come out to Los Robles Bar & Grill for RetroPopTour 2024. Sing along and dance to hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Persephone’s Game of Drag: Race to the Moon at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents Persephone’s Race to the Moon, a no-elimination game of drag that promises to be both challenging and very entertaining. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Wednesday, October 23

OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. Early Bird Tickets are $5 ($10 after Oct. 18). All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the OutSmart Foundation, supporting LGBTQ news and media initiatives. RSVP here. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26

Cheyenne Jackson:Signs of Life presented by The Hobby Center

Get to know the Grammy®-nominated, multi-talented stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter, Cheyenne Jackson, in an intimate concert evening. Hobby Center Zilkha Hall, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Jones Hall

Pop Culture’s most famous horror musical descends on Jones Hall for an evening of eerie revelry. This performance is an interactive film screening only and does not feature the Houston Symphony. 615 Louisiana St. 7:30 p.m.

The Diana Foundation Country Dinner

The Diana Foundation presents the 61st annual Country Dinner at Lustre Pearl Houston. Proceeds will help support Out for Education. 2106 Dallas St. 12 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11

A Night with the Normal Anomaly Gala

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents its second annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black LGBTQIA+ leadership in the Southern region of the United States. The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th St. 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.