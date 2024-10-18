Photos

Curve Foundation Archive Celebration at Pearl Bar

October 13, 2024

The Curve Foundation hosted “Collect and Connect” at Pearl Bar. The event was an opportunity for community members to donate their issues of Curve and Deneuve magazines  for archiving at the LGBTQ+ History Research Collection at the University of Houston.

Guests enjoyed BBQ crafted by Sloan Rinaldi, fourth-generation Houston pitmaster and star of Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown, and drag performances by Juecee Kota and Barry Mii Dandy.

The Curve Foundation champions lesbian, queer women, transgender, and nonbinary people’s stories and culture through intergenerational programming and community building.

