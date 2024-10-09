Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 10 – 13

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 10

At the Alley Theater: ActOUT for Noises Off

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre’s hilarious production of Noises Off. The ActOUT reception before the show features complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 11

The Council’s 2024 Fall Luncheon: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

For 40 years, The Council’s Speaker Series has been a vital fundraising event, supporting those affected by addiction while reducing stigma around mental health disorders. Join us for the 2024 Fall Luncheon featuring Mike Sorrentino, star of MTV’s Jersey Shore. Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar St. 12 p.m.

Tony’s Place LGBTQ+ Homecoming Dance

Tony’s Place hosts their inaugural Homecoming Dance. The free event is open to youth ages 14–20. Hilton Garden Inn, 6840 Almeda Rd. 7 p.m.

GLUE Weekend 2024

Misfits Houston, the city’s premier leather/Levi social club, brings you the most electrifying fetish event of the year—complete with workshops, parties, and social mixers. Event locations and times vary.

Saturday, October 12

The Woodlands Pride 2024

The Woodlands Pride’s sixth annual festival celebrates the LGBTQ community while promoting equality and unity in The Woodlands and beyond. Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands. 11 a.m.

Pride Community Center’s OUToberfest

The first-ever Brazos Valley Pride festival in downtown Bryan features an artisan market, food and drink vendors, local community resources, performances, and more. Downtown Bryan, 121 N Main St. 12 p.m.

Benefit Show for Roxanne Collins

Barcode Houston presents a show benefitting Roxanne Collins hosted by Tara Dion. The show is open to all entertainers. 817 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Pearl Bar 11th Anniversary Party

After a very trying year, Pearl Bar is ready to celebrate its 11th anniversary! DJ Von Kiss, DJ Krazzy Kris, and DJ Mnae will keep you dancing all night long. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

Rich’s ’80s Drag Brunch

Rich’s Houston presents an ’80s-themed drag brunch hosted by Annalee Naylor, with performances by Dominique O Ross, Mackinsey Scales, and Marci Mogul. 202 Tuam St.Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Curve Magazine Collect & Connect

Join The Curve Foundation at Pearl Bar and help make LGBTQ+ history! Foundation representatives will be collecting your copies of Curve magazine and recording your oral histories, all to start a Curve magazine archive as part of the LGBTQ+ History Research Collection at the University of Houston Libraries. 3 p.m.

VJ/DJ Riley York at South Beach

South Beach Houston presents the return of VJ/DJ Riley York, featuring new mixes of Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa and performances by Adriana and Reign LaRue. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m

Ongoing:

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through October 13. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, October 19

Katy Pride Celebration

First Christian Church Katy hosts their second annual celebration that aims to empower Katy’s LGBTQ community with inclusive events and advocacy. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd., Katy. 11 a.m.

Pride Chorus Houston: Home at Unity of Houston

Join Pride Chorus Houston for Home, an uplifting concert celebrating the essence of home. The evening features heartfelt songs and personal stories that explore how home shapes our identities. Enjoy music from Brandi Carlile, Rina Sawayama, and more. Experience the joy of belonging! Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Third Coast PrideFest

Third Coast PrideFest launches its second annual Pride Parade in downtown Galveston. This year’s theme is “Galveston Is a Safe Space.” The Strand, Galveston. 2 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. RSVP here. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.