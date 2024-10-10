Out for Good Gala 2024 – pt. II

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

More than 700 guests attended the Montrose Center’s 11th annual Out for Good gala at the Marriott Marquis Houston. This year’s event shattered fundraising records, bringing in over $400 thousand.

The event is a fundraiser for the Center’s many programs and services, including mental health and HIV services, youth programs, senior services including the groundbreaking Law Harrington Senior Living Center, gender services through the new TransWellness Services program, and a community center that welcomed over 35,000 visitors who participated in more than 1,400 events and meetings.

The evening’s theme was Black & White, and guests didn’t disappoint, with many dressing in all black or all white, and others mixed it up with creative combinations.

Supporters of the event included local officials: past honoree Judge Phyllis Frye, State Senator Molly Cook, State Representative Ann Johnson, State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons, Justice Meagan Hassan, Justice Charles Spain, Judge Jim Evans, Houston City Council Member Mario Castillo, Houston City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston City Council Member Julian Ramirez, and Commissioner Leslie Briones. Other past honorees in attendance included Dalton DeHart, Linda Morales, and Dina Jacobs.