Out for Good Gala 2024: A Night to Celebrate LGBTQ Excellence

The Montrose Center’s 11th annual Out for Good Gala was a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ community, featuring a diverse program of performances, awards, and inspiring speeches. The evening opened with a powerful performance by Pride Chorus Houston, setting the tone for a night full of heart and pride.

Ernie Manouse, serving as the evening’s emcee, welcomed event chairs Kathy Anderson, Corey S. Scranton, and Harper Watters to the stage for their warm introductory remarks. Montrose Center CEO Avery Belyeu followed, expressing gratitude.

A highlight of the night came as Jordan J. Edwards, Program Director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, introduced Ian L. Haddock, Founder and Executive Director of the Initiative, who received the inaugural LGBTQ+ Innovator Award. Haddock’s acceptance was followed by a stunning performance by A’Mya Jackson Ross.

Later, Avery Belyeu returned to the stage with a heartfelt call for continued support of the Montrose Center’s mission. The audience was then treated to a breathtaking performance by Houston Ballet’s Zoe Lucich and Gian Carlo Perez.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, now President and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, introduced the 2024 LGBTQ+ Visionary Award honoree, Greg Jeu, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of OutSmart magazine. Jeu delivered a moving speech, reflecting on the evolution of queer journalism and its future.

The evening concluded with an exciting after-party. Host and performer Reign LaRue, drag burlesque artist Eddie Divas, and DJ Fanci ensured the celebration continued with music and entertainment well into the night.