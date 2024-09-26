Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 26 – October 3

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, September 26

Bear Tubing 2024

Bear Tubing is back, and it’s the ultimate Texas getaway for Bears, Cubs, Otters, and their admirers! Join over 300 guys in New Braunfels for a weekend packed with fun, including a lazy float down the Comal River, pool parties, dinners, and open bars. Don’t miss special performances by Ben Zook from Where the Bears Are! Plus, a Mr. Bear Tubing title contest will add to the excitement. Come relax, connect, and celebrate in true Bear style!

Houston Ballet – Velocity

A triple-bill program featuring works that showcase the artistic depth and technical virtuosity of Houston Ballet dancers: Stanton Welch’s Velocity, Aszure Barton’s Come In, and the world premiere of a work by Silas Farley, a one-act with a commissioned score by Kyle Werner. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Through September 29. Performance times vary.

Friday, September 27



The Best Little Houston in Houston at Barcode

Join us this Friday for a fundraiser benefiting ERSICSS Reign 39 Charities, Montrose Grace Place, and the Montrose Center’s Trans Wellness Program. Enjoy performances by community title holders, with special emcees Miss Gay Pride 2024 Justice Taylor and Mr. Gay Pride 2024 Mundo Marx. Get ready for a night of music, fun, and support! Barcode – 817 Fairview St, Houston, TX

Christopher Paul Performance at MFAH

In celebration of “Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer,” emerging performance artist Christopher Paul presents “Great Was the Ecstasy II,” an immersive sound and meditative experience. Attendees will step into a transcendental universe of multi-sensory media as Paul blends sonic and meditative elements, creating a vibrant ode to the ecstatic state of spirit. This free program with museum admission takes place in Cullinan Hall, with standing room only available on a first-come, first-served basis. Adult language and imagery may be present. 1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX

Saturday, September 28

Houston Pride Band: Power to the People!

Houston Pride Band kicks off its 2024-25 concert season with a journey through history to celebrate the activists, movements, and ideas that unite and propel us into a future worth fighting for. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Houston Gaymer Charity Car Wash

Join Houston Gaymers for a charity car wash at the Tony’s Corner Pocket parking lot! Guests can help fund the group’s initiatives while their vehicles are pampered. They can enjoy a drink or snack inside Tony’s as the team washes their cars or choose to stay put and groove to entertaining gaymer beats. A minimum donation of $10 is appreciated. Since 2009, Houston Gaymers has fostered a vibrant community for LGBTQIA+ video game enthusiasts, supporting local businesses and charities along the way. Tony’s Corner Pocket – 817 W Dallas St, Houston, TX

Cub-ee’s World Series send off and fundraiser at Rich’s

Join The Cub-ee’s at Rich’s Houston for their Celebration and Sendoff Fundraiser for the 2024 Gay Softball World Series in Las Vegas! Enjoy an evening of excitement with auction items, a 50/50 raffle, Jell-O shots, and more. Come support the team and be part of the fun as they gear up for the big event! Rich’s, 202 Tuam Street, Houston, TX

Sunday, September 29

Ongoing:

“Beach Bodies” at Galveston Arts Center

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, October 5

Out for Good Gala 2024 Benefitting the Montrose Center

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, the Montrose Center hosts its annual fundraising gala, Out for Good, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. OutSmart magazine’s publisher Greg Jeu will be honored with the 2024 LGBTQ Community Vision Award, honoring his decades of service to LGBTQ Houston. The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder (and OutSmart contributor) Ian Haddock is also being honored for making a huge impact on our community in a short period of time. 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

LIBERTY by Apollo Chamber Players

Apollo Chamber Players’ season opener delves into the complex relationship between democracy and liberty. Featuring legendary actor and activist George Takei, the performance recounts his family’s internment during WWII. With works by composers John Corigliano and Homayoun Sakhi, the program reflects on the ongoing pursuit of freedom, exploring both America’s triumphs and its darkest failures in safeguarding liberty. Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts,800 Bagby Street Ste. 300

Friday, October 11

The Council’s 2024 Fall Luncheon: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

For 40 years, The Council’s Speaker Series has been a vital fundraising event, supporting those affected by addiction while reducing stigma around mental health disorders. Join us for the 2024 Fall Luncheon featuring Mike Sorrentino, star of MTV’s “Jersey Shore.” Hear his inspiring story of recovery and redemption. Reserve your table now and make a difference in our community! Hilton Americas-Houston – 1600 Lamar St, Houston, TX

Saturday, October 19

Pride Chorus Houston: Home at Unity of Houston

Join Pride Chorus Houston for “Home,” an uplifting concert celebrating the essence of home. Set in the beautiful Unity of Houston, this evening features heartfelt songs and personal stories that explore how home shapes our identities. Enjoy music from Brandi Carlile, Rina Sawayama, and more, all performed with the chorus’s signature vibrancy. Experience the joy of belonging! Unity of Houston – 2929 Unity Dr, Houston, TX

Wednesday, October 23

OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. RSVP here. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.