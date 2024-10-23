Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 24 – 27

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 24

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, October 25

SOSB Social: Pumpkin Carving

Save Our Sons and Brothers, a Houston-based social network for transmen and transmasculine people of color, hosts an evening of pumpkin carving, Nintendo Switch games, and snacks. The Mahogany Project, Inc., 9896 Bissonnet St. 6 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Viewing Party at Rich’s

Come out to Rich’s Houston for a Drag Race Global All Stars watch party hosted by Gia LaRue. 202 Tuam St. 7:30 p.m.

Neon Boots Steampunk Halloween

Neon Boots hosts a Steampunk Halloween costume party and contest, with cash prizes for the best Victorian-era steampunk costumes. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race – The Crown Jewels

Mistress Isabell Brooks presents the Crown Jewels of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14! Season 14 winner Willow Pill and the winner of All Stars 9, Angeria Paris VanMicheals are making their debut on the stage at South Beach Houston. 810 Pacific St. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the show starts at midnight.

Saturday, October 26

Families with Pride

Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin and the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce invite you to Families with Pride, a family-friendly event is dedicated to LGBTQIA+ children, families, and allies. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St. 8:30 a.m.

Houston Gaymers October Main Meetup

The Houston Gaymers are back at Ripcord for the October main meetup. Make new friends while playing some of your favorite games! Every major system is represented with new titles updated each month. 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

HGO Overture for Il Trovatore

Houston Grand Opera hosts Overture, a pre-show reception for LGBTQ opera lovers and friends, with complimentary cocktails, special guest appearances, and more. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life presented by The Hobby Center

Get to know the Grammy®-nominated, multi-talented stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter, Cheyenne Jackson, in an intimate concert evening. Hobby Center Zilkha Hall, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Jones Hall

Pop Culture’s most famous horror musical descends on Jones Hall for an evening of eerie revelry. This performance is an interactive film screening only and does not feature the Houston Symphony. 615 Louisiana St. 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Houston Halloqueen Festival

Eagle Houston welcomes special guest DJ Chris Cox as part of Halloqueen Festival weekend. 611 Hyde Park St. 9 p.m.

The Room Halloween Drag Show and Costume Contest

The Room presents a Halloween Drag Show hosted by Dynasty Banks and featuring Estella Blow, Lucy Paradisco., and Artemis Hunter, as well as a costume contest with cash prize for best costume. DJ Shawn spins from 9pm-2am. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. 9 p.m.

ALICE at Rich’s Houston

Jeff Harmon & DNVRMX present ALICE at Rich’s Houston with special guest DJ J Warren. No gimmicks, no contest, no waiting outside, and no outrageous cover. 10 p.m.

Superheroes Halloween Party

South Beach presents Superheroes Halloween Saturday! International DJ and Producer Alain Jackinsky from Montreal spins into the wee hours, and there’s a costume contest at midnight. 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 27

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, November 2

Hope for Houston Ball

Join Allies in Hope for a night of elegance, celebration, and community, all in support of a great cause. The evening’s emcee is Carmen Contreras from 93.7FM’s The Beat. The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy Rd. 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 3

The Diana Foundation Country Dinner

The Diana Foundation presents the 61st annual Country Dinner at Lustre Pearl Houston. Proceeds will help support Out for Education. 2106 Dallas St. 12 p.m.

November 16

Cyndi Lauper in Concert

Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper’s farewell tour, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, to Houston’s Toyota Center. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony-winning artist celebrates over 40 years of advocacy, artistry, and timeless hits. Her special Houston guests are Aly & AJ!

Wednesday, December 11

A Night with the Normal Anomaly Gala

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents its second annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black LGBTQIA+ leadership in the Southern region of the United States. The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th St. 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.