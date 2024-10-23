Photos

Annual LGBTQ Houston Industry Mixer

October 10, 2024

Chevron Pride organized the 9th annual OUT Houston Industry Mixer at The Heights Social. The event featured over 20 corporate Pride employee groups from the Energy Industry sector, sharing best practices to enhance diversity and inclusion across companies. A donation drive was also conducted, benefiting the Law Harrington Senior Living at the Montrose Center.

Participating employee groups included: Accenture, Air Liquide, Baker Hughes, CenterPoint Energy, Chevron, DOW, Ecolab, ExxonMobil, EY, Halliburton, Honeywell, HP, KPMG, LyondellBasell, McDermott, Mitsui, NASA JSC O&A, Oxy, Phillips 66, Repsol, Siemens Energy, Worley, EPAH, and the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce.

