Castle Air Conditioning & Heating: Exceptional Service Since 1975

From air conditioning repair to complete HVAC system replacement, Castle Air Conditioning & Heating has been treating its customers like royalty since 1975. Licensed, insured, and LGBTQ-friendly, owner Josh Cartwright and his lead technician Allen earn positive reviews and universal praise for their service.

Josh is a Houston native and grew up in Southwest Houston in the Alief area. After graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University, he started working for the previous owner, Bryan Spiwak, in 2005. Eventually completing his apprenticeship, Josh earned his HVAC contractor’s license and purchased the business in 2014.

“I never expected this career, but sitting in an office was not for me. I enjoy being an entrepreneur, solving problems, learning new things, and meeting new people.” he says. “We strive to give our customers the royal treatment, so it’s not surprising that some of them turn into friends over time.”

Deb Richardson and her partner Jane Nelson were long-time customers who suggested Josh consider advertising in OutSmart magazine as he was talking to them about how to promote his business.

“My wife and I have lived in the Heights since 1991 and have been customers of Castle for over 20 years. Josh and Allen provide great service. We are pleased to say that our relationship with Josh has gone from customers to close friends,” she says. “We’ve even gone on vacation with Josh and his family. We hope to do so again in the future. Josh is a great guy; friendly, kind, caring, trustworthy and knowledgeable. We unreservedly recommend Josh and Castle Air! He’s an ally to and a great resource for our community!”

Castle Air Conditioning and Heating serves both residential and commercial customers and provides high-efficiency air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, mini-splits, package units, and more. The company also offers a “Set It and Forget It Assurance Plan” making it easy to schedule routine maintenance.

Josh recommends regular maintenance on your heating and cooling system twice a year, once in the fall ahead of the winter chill and once in the spring ahead of the hot and humid Houston summer (and fall).

“Routine maintenance for your air conditioner can extend the life of your system,” Josh advises. “We schedule maintenance visits twice a year to make sure your system is up for the job before the season starts. A well-maintained system can last longer than one that’s only serviced when it breaks down.”

This time of year, Castle is busy scheduling maintenance visits across Houston before the weather changes. “Air conditioners work really hard to offset Houston’s heat and humidity seven months of the year; anything we can do to maintain them will often prevent an emergency breakdown,” explains Josh.

Here are a few tips to give your air conditioner a little TLC this season.

Josh advises everyone to schedule regular maintenance and change air filters regularly. “We recommend changing them each season or once a quarter; some homes may need to change them more often. Dirt and dust get trapped in filters, making it harder for air to pass through your system and your system will need to work harder to cool your home. Eventually, these restrictions cause breakdowns.” he says.

If you have trouble remembering to change your air filters or have to change them more often, he says installing a thicker filter can be a good solution. While you can’t get these at most big box stores, you can ask your A/C contractor about them. Because there is more surface area to collect dust and dirt, these types of filters last longer.

For especially hot days, Josh advises taking advantage of the wind chill factor with the use of ceiling fans to provide an extra boost of cool. “Fans can help you feel a few degrees cooler, and it can make a real difference on days when it is blazing hot,” he explains.

If you didn’t know, you can also change the direction of your ceiling fan so they go in the opposite direction during the winter. These fans can circulate warmer air by pushing it down toward you, since warm air rises.

“Smart thermostats are included with some new HVAC systems and they can help control temperature even when you are away,” says Josh. “If you’re on vacation, your smart thermostat can alert you to an issue via app and so you can get it handled before you get home.”

Best of all, Castle Air offers a 10% discount to anyone mentioning OutSmart magazine.

Castle Air Conditioning & Heating

https://castleacandheating.com/

713-667-7606