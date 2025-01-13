Amazon Removes Explicit LGBTQ, Black Employee Protections

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Amazon has recently made significant changes to its internal policies, removing explicit references to protections for LGBTQ+ and Black employees from its corporate pledges. The company quietly deleted sections from its “Our Positions” page that previously outlined its commitment to promoting equity for these groups. These included commitments to advancing the rights of Black individuals and LGBTQ+ employees and to addressing systemic discrimination.

The removal of the section that focused on “Equity for Black people” and the omission of the term “transgender” from the company’s human rights guidelines have raised concerns. Critics argue that this marks a retreat from Amazon’s previous diversity and inclusion efforts. While the company has not officially explained the reasoning behind these changes, it continues to state that it is committed to maintaining an inclusive and supportive environment for all employees.

In response to questions about the deletions, an Amazon spokesperson explained that updates to the company’s public pages reflect ongoing changes in its programs and initiatives. Despite removing specific references, the company emphasized that it still values diversity and inclusion within its workforce.

These changes are part of a broader reevaluation of Amazon’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The company is “winding down” certain outdated DEI programs and materials, with plans to integrate inclusivity into its core operations rather than maintaining separate initiatives. This move, led by Candi Castleberry, Amazon’s Vice President of Inclusive Experiences and Technology, is aimed at creating more sustainable practices within the company, though it has faced criticism for signaling a reduction in focus on marginalized groups.

Amazon’s recent shift aligns with broader trends among major corporations. Companies like Meta, McDonald’s, and Walmart have also restructured their DEI programs, citing a range of reasons including changes in legal and political climates.

As Amazon moves forward with its approach to inclusivity, the decision to remove certain protections has sparked a conversation about its impact on the workplace experiences of Black and LGBTQ+ employees. Critics express concerns that the removal of explicit protections could harm efforts to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for these groups, while Amazon insists its core commitment to inclusivity remains intact.