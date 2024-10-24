Beyoncé to Join Kamala Harris at Houston Rally

25 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Correction: The location of the rally is the Shell Energy Dynamo Stadium.

Beyoncé is set to join Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston on Friday, marking their first joint appearance, according to a source familiar with the event, as reported by CNN Newsource. The rally is anticipated to be a major highlight for Harris’s campaign, with plans for Beyoncé to perform alongside Willie Nelson.

Those interested in attending the event can register here.

The collaboration has been in the works since Harris became the Democratic nominee, with her team negotiating for a joint appearance before Election Day. While Beyoncé’s representatives have not commented, The Washington Post first broke the news of her involvement.

Months ago, Beyoncé effectively endorsed Harris by allowing her song “Freedom” to be used as the campaign’s anthem. CNN reported in July that Harris has featured this track in campaign ads and at events, including her debut at the Democratic National Convention.

There were rumors that Beyoncé would appear at the Democratic convention, but campaign officials clarified that it was never part of the plan. Meanwhile, there’s speculation about whether Taylor Swift, who endorsed Harris in September, might also join her campaign events as the election approaches, although Swift will be performing in New Orleans on the same night as the Houston rally.

While this marks Beyoncé’s first official rally with Harris, she has previously supported Democratic candidates, including singing the National Anthem at President Obama’s second inauguration and performing at a pre-election concert for Hillary Clinton in 2016. In 2020, she endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket via social media.

During the Houston rally, Harris is expected to focus on abortion rights, contrasting her stance with that of former President Donald Trump, particularly regarding the repercussions of Roe v. Wade’s reversal. She will be accompanied by women affected by restrictive abortion laws in Texas and will also participate in a get-out-the-vote initiative alongside Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Colin Allred, who aims to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. Harris will also engage in an interview with podcaster Brené Brown during her Texas visit.