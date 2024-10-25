DNC Launches “I Will Vote” Campaign Targeting LGBTQ Voters

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In a groundbreaking move, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced a six-figure paid media campaign aimed specifically at LGBTQ voters in critical battleground states and key House and Senate races across the country. Dubbed the ‘I Will Vote’ campaign, this initiative is designed to engage over one million voters within its first week and marks the DNC’s inaugural effort to target LGBTQ publications with dedicated advertising.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison emphasized the importance of this campaign in mobilizing a significant and diverse voting bloc. “This historic investment from the Democrats aims to meet voters where they are,” he stated. “Our fundamental freedoms to be who we are and love who we love are on the ballot this November.”

The campaign is strategically timed to coincide with the Harris-Walz campaign and the Human Rights Campaign’s launch of “10 Days of Action,” a series of events focused on mobilizing LGBTQ and allied voters. The DNC’s campaign directs voters to comprehensive resources for polling places and voter education, ensuring that essential information is easily accessible.

Amid rising tensions and attacks on the LGBTQ community from the Trump campaign, the DNC is taking proactive steps to support LGBTQ communities and small businesses. Partnering with Rivendell Media, the oldest LGBTQ media firm in the U.S., the DNC is collaborating with local publications to amplify its message and bolster community engagement.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of such a historic campaign aimed at uplifting and mobilizing the LGBTQ community. It’s truly inspiring to see this level of commitment to empower our voices and ensuring our community’s representation in this pivotal election,” said Greg Jeu, publisher of OutSmart magazine in Houston.

Specific initiatives include:

– An ad supporting Georgia Pride weekend in the *Georgia Voice*.

– Targeted ads in *GoGuide Voter’s Guide* and *Las Vegas Spectrum’s* annual voter’s guide.

– Features in *Philadelphia Gay News* during OurFest, celebrating National Coming Out Day in Philadelphia.

The ad campaign will appear in the following 16 LGBTQ publications, with more expected to be added weekly:

– Metro Weekly (Washington, D.C.)

– Washington Blade (Washington, D.C.)

– HotSpots (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

– Out South Florida (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

– Watermark (Orlando/St. Petersburg/Tampa, FL)

– Georgia Voice (Atlanta, GA)

– GoGuide Voter’s Guide (Iowa)

– Q Notes (Charlotte, NC)

– Las Vegas Spectrum (Las Vegas, NV)

– OutSmart (Houston, TX)

– Philadelphia Gay News (Philadelphia, PA)

– Q Burgh (Pittsburgh, PA)

– Dallas Voice (Dallas, TX)

– SWERV (National African American publication)

– Ambush (New Orleans, LA)

– ION AZ (Arizona)

As the election approaches, the DNC’s focused engagement strategy reflects a commitment to ensuring that the voices of LGBTQ voters are not just heard, but amplified. Harrison’s remarks underline the urgency of this effort: “Democrats are leaving no stone unturned to win this election.”