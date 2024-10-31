Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 31 – November 3

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 31

Punch Party at Rienzi

Get into the “spirits” of Halloween with historical cocktails and Halloween-themed activities at Rienzi, the MFAH house museum for European decorative arts. 1406 Kirby Dr. 6:30 p.m.

Halloween Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar for a special Halloween edition of Steak Night, featuring a Spooktacular Steak Burger. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice Costume Party

JR’s Bar and Grill is the place to be for Beetlejuice Halloween Night, with a midnight costume contest hosted by the legendary Kofi. 804 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

The Room Bar Scary-oke Costume Party

The Room Bar hosts a Halloween costume party with cash prize for best costume and drink specials all night. 4915 Farm to Market 2920, Spring. 9 p.m.

Friday, November 1

Limitless Dance Festival

Rivkah French Choreography presents a dynamic and thought-provoking weekend of dance performances and workshops. Performances continue through November 3. The DeLuxe Theater, 3303 Lyons Ave. Show times vary.

Best Little Show House in Houston

The First (Addams) Family of Montrose present a fundraiser show benefitting ERSICSS Reign 39 charities Montrose Grace Place and Montrose Center’s Trans Wellness Program. Barcode, 817 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

El Mozo Freak Show

El Mozo Colombia and DNVRMX present El Mozo Freak Show Houston, with Vicki Kuba and El Mozo resident DJ Andres More. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 2

Big Gay Cruise After Party

Eagle Houston hosts the official Big Gay Cruise after party featuring drink specials and special guest DJ Mike Sklarz. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 12 p.m.

Hope for Houston Ball

Join Allies in Hope for a night of elegance, celebration, and community, all in support of a great cause. The evening’s emcee is Carmen Contreras from 93.7FM’s The Beat. The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy Rd. 7 p.m.

Scorpio Party at Pearl

Sweet Sapphic Dreams presents a Scorpio season kickoff party with raffle prizes, a birth chart reader, and no cover all night. DJ Mnae provides the tunes to keep the party hopping. Pearl Bar, 4216 Washington Ave. 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 3

The Diana Foundation Country Dinner

The Diana Foundation presents the 61st annual Country Dinner at Lustre Pearl Houston. Proceeds will help support Out for Education. 2106 Dallas St. 12 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, November 8

Voices for Hope Benefit

Join event co-chairs Alicia Smith and Brigitte Kalai for a memorable evening celebrating and raising crucial funds for Avenue 360’s Omega House hospice program. Performances by Luke Whitney and Houston’s own Christina Wells. River Oaks Country Club, 1600 River Oaks Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 14

Artist Talk: Wardell Milan

Wardell Milan delivers an Artist Talk in conjunction with the Menil Drawing Institute’s display of his work in their Fragments of Memory exhibition. Read our feature on the artist here. 1456 W Main St. 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 14 – Sunday, November 17

Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market

The scents and sounds of the holiday season fill this shopper’s paradise featuring larger-than-life nutcrackers and decorated trees at this annual market. NRG Center, 1 NRG Park. Opening times vary.

Saturday, November 16

Cyndi Lauper in Concert

Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper’s farewell tour, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, to Houston’s Toyota Center. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony-winning artist celebrates over 40 years of advocacy, artistry, and timeless hits. Her special Houston guests are Aly & AJ!

Monday, November 18

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

You better watch out, you better not cry, because Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have a brand-new edition of their internationally acclaimed Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show! Read our feature story here. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11

A Night with the Normal Anomaly Gala

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents its second annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black LGBTQIA+ leadership in the Southern region of the United States. The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th St. 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.