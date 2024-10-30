Photos

43rd Annual Halloween Fantasy Ball

October 26, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartOctober 30, 2024
232 Less than a minute

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, South Beach Houston came alive with the 43rd Annual Halloween Fantasy Ball. DJ Chad Guidry set an electrifying vibe as over 900 fabulous guests arrived in elaborate costumes that elevated the night. Costumes here aren’t just encouraged—they’re a must, ensuring a dazzling, queer extravaganza.

Since its debut in 1980, the Halloween Fantasy Ball has been a beloved staple in the LGBTQ+ community’s calendar, with only brief pauses in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Organized by Robert Wallace—who also leads the annual Pride Brunch fundraiser for the Montrose Center—and supported by 78 hosts, this iconic event fosters a powerful sense of celebration and connection within the community.

FB Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartOctober 30, 2024
232 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
Back to top button