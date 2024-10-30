3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, South Beach Houston came alive with the 43rd Annual Halloween Fantasy Ball. DJ Chad Guidry set an electrifying vibe as over 900 fabulous guests arrived in elaborate costumes that elevated the night. Costumes here aren’t just encouraged—they’re a must, ensuring a dazzling, queer extravaganza.

Since its debut in 1980, the Halloween Fantasy Ball has been a beloved staple in the LGBTQ+ community’s calendar, with only brief pauses in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Organized by Robert Wallace—who also leads the annual Pride Brunch fundraiser for the Montrose Center—and supported by 78 hosts, this iconic event fosters a powerful sense of celebration and connection within the community.