Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 28 – 31

Thursday, March 28

Houston’s New Faces of Pride March Happy Hour

Houston’s New Faces of Pride hosts its March Happy Hour at Pearl Bar. This month’s event honors Save Our Sisters United, a Houston-based non-profit empowering Black people of Trans experience. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Madonna Celebration Tour

She’s back, and it’s time to celebrate! The pop icon brings her first retrospective tour, featuring more than four decades of music, to Houston’s Toyota Center. With special guest Bob the Drag Queen. Read about three Houston superfans and the Madonna moments they’re most looking forward to. 1510 Polk St. Thursday and Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Noahfinnce

Trans British singer-songwriter Noahfinnce performs in the Bronze Peacock Room at House of Blues Houston. 1204 Caroline St. 6 p.m.

Folx-tales

In celebration of Trans Day of Visibility, Mahogany Project presents Folx-tales, a special evening dedicated to shining a light on the history and legacy of Houston’s local TQLGBIA+ community. The Assembly HTX, 2015 Berry St. 6:30 p.m.

Indigo De Souza

Queer American-Brazilian singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza brings their intimate indie rock to White Oak Music Hall. 2915 N. Main St. 7 p.m.

Madonnarama

South Beach Houston hosts Madonnarama, the official concert afterparty featuring DJ Riley York. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Jungle: Get Ready to Rumble

Revelry presents Jungle. Be on the prowl in your best themed attire and be ready to rumble! Featuring DJs Drew G (Houston) and Shane Stiel (NY). Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans visibility at this joyous and empowering event! Share the love, support, and vibrant energy as the Triple-A Alliance proudly hosts a family-friendly 5K run, trot, walk, or sashay. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.

Space City Classic 7v7 Soccer Tournament

LGBTQ soccer fans come together for the second annual Space City Classic, an all-gender inclusive 7v7 outdoor soccer tournament. Houston Sports Park, 12131 Kirby Dr. 9 a.m.

Boot Scootin’ Saturday

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

Revelry: The Main Event

“Metallic” is the theme, for Revelry: The Main Event, featuring DJ Nick Stracener (Dallas) and DJ & Producer House of Labs (Portugal). The Main Event isn’t just a guest DJ at a dance club; it’s a choreographed and produced experience! Warehouse Live Midtown, 2600 Travis St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Bunnies on the Bayou 45

Bunnies on the Bayou celebrates the 45th year of its iconic Easter Sunday party in downtown Houston. Hosted by Blackberri, with opening DJ Marti Frieson and headliner Tracy Young. Read our story about the past, present, and future of Bunnies on the Bayou. Sesquicentennial Park. 1 p.m.

Crawfish Sunday at Pearl Bar

Come out to Pearl Bar for their Sunday crawfish boil. If you don’t get your order in 20 minutes, it’s free! 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

Revelry: Jack’d Rabbit

Revelry presents Jack’d Rabbit, the official Bunnies on the Bayou afterparty featuring superstar DJ Ben Bakson. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 5 p.m.

Save the Date!

Tuesday, April 2

Trans Day of Visibility Community Rally

The Montrose Center hosts a Trans Day of Visibility rally complete with food trucks, inspiring speakers, and engaging local trans organizations. DJ Amarji will be providing the soundtrack of the event. 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Friday, April 5 – Saturday, April 27

Cleansed

Catastrophic Theatre presents Cleansed, co-directed by core artist T. Lavois Thiebaud and founding Artistic Director Jason Nodler. All tickets are pay-what-you-can. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

Friday, April 5 – Sunday, April 7

Houston Symphony presents 21st Century Broadway

Take a musical trip to the Big Apple with showstoppers from today’s hottest musicals. With selections from Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening, and many more, this concert is your ticket to today’s biggest Broadway hits.Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St. Show times vary.

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7

Memory Fleet: A Return to Matr

DiverseWorks presents Jasmine Hearn’s new performance and installation that preserves the living memories of eight Black matriarchs of the North and South sides of Houston. All tickets are pay-what-you-wish. Houston Met Dance, 4916 Main St. Show times vary.

Saturday, April 6

HRC Houston Dinner

Human Rights Campaign will host its Houston Dinner at the Marriott Marquis Hotel Downtown Houston. The honorees are Rice PRIDE and actor Kevin McHale. Read our interview with the dinner’s organizers. 1777 Walker St. Welcome reception 5:50 p.m. Dinner and program 7 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Council on Recovery Spring Luncheon featuring Brené Brown

The Council on Recovery hosts its 40th Anniversary Spring Luncheon with special guest speaker Brené Brown. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Out@TUTS: The Cher Show

After the April 25 performance of The Cher Show, Theatre Under the Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Use the promo code OUT@TUTS and get 25% off your tickets. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.