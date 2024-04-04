Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 4 – 7

Thursday, April 4

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for drag bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, April 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party

JR’s hosts a weekly RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party hosted by Reign LaRue. 808 Pacific St. 6 p.m.

Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas & Britten’s The Rape of Lucretia

Rice University‘s Shepherd School of Music presents a thought-provoking opera double bill with works written nearly three hundred years apart, each exploring remarkable women and timeless themes that remain all too relevant today. Performances on Friday and Sunday. Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall For Opera, Alice Pratt Brown Hall. Show times vary.

Cleansed

Catastrophic Theatre presents Cleansed, co-directed by core artist T. Lavois Thiebaud and founding Artistic Director Jason Nodler. All tickets are pay-what-you-can. Through April 27. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

Houston Symphony presents 21st Century Broadway

Take a musical trip to the Big Apple with showstoppers from today’s hottest musicals. With selections from Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening, and many more, this concert is your ticket to today’s biggest Broadway hits. Through April 7. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St. Show times vary.

Ruthless! The Stage Mother of All Musicals

This dark comedy follows the journey of the talented and overtly-ambitious Tina Denmark, who would do anything to the play the leading role in her third grade musical, even if it means murder. Through April 21. The Art Factory, 1125 Providence St. Show times vary.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Body Shop at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts Body Shop, your one-stop shop for a night of dancing, DJs, go-gos, and burlesque. 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

HRC Houston Dinner

Human Rights Campaign will host its Houston Dinner at the Marriott Marquis Hotel Downtown Houston. The honorees are Rice PRIDE and actor Kevin McHale. Read our interview with the dinner’s organizers. 1777 Walker St. Welcome reception 5:50 p.m. Dinner and program 7 p.m.

Houston Pride Band Presents: Project: Earth

Experience an unforgettable night of music as the Houston Pride Band presents Project: Earth, featuring a performance of Symphony No. 6: The Blue Marble by renowned LGBTQ composer Julie Giroux accompanied by mesmerizing multimedia video elements. MATCH. 8 p.m.

Memory Fleet: A Return to Matr

DiverseWorks presents Jasmine Hearn’s new performance and installation that preserves the living memories of eight Black matriarchs of the North and South sides of Houston. All tickets are pay-what-you-wish. Houston Met Dance, 4916 Main St. Show times vary.

Sunday, April 7

Rich’s Sunday Service — DJs Marti Frieson and Just Vi

Come to Rich’s Houston and enjoy Sunday Service with two ministers of sound, Rich’s resident DJs Marti Frieson & Just Vi. No cover. 3 p.m.

Zydeco Dance Lessons

Come out to Neon Boots for free Zydeco dance lessons with instructor Jill Banta. 5:30 p.m.

KIKI Sunday Karaoke

Get ready to unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, host Phoebe Seymour will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

Save the Date!

Saturday, April 13

Empowering Our Future Gala

Montrose Center hosts the Empowering Our Future Gala, benefiting HATCH Youth programs. This year’s theme is “Animation Nation,” and attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite cartoon character. Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Council on Recovery Spring Luncheon featuring Brené Brown

The Council on Recovery hosts its 40th Anniversary Spring Luncheon with special guest speaker Brené Brown. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Out@TUTS: The Cher Show

After the April 25 performance of The Cher Show, Theatre Under the Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Use the promo code OUT@TUTS and get 25% off your tickets. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, April 28

Latin Wave 17: New Films from Latin America

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Latin Wave, screening films that reflect the region’s vibrant cinema landscape. The robust line-up includes 10 acclaimed recent releases from Latin America. 1001 Bissonnet St. Show times vary.

Thursday, May 9

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj brings her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Toyota Center. With special guest Monica. 1510 Polk St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

May 28 – June 1

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. MATCH. Show times vary.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more about the exhibition. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.