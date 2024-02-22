Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 22 – 25

Thursday, February 22

Houston Ballet – Cinderella

Houston Ballet presents its updated Cinderella. Make no mistake, this is not your childhood Cinderella! More tomboy than a princess, Stanton Welch’s title character is a striking woman of substance, determination, and spunk. Through March 3. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo with Viva Vidalia. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

So You Think You Can Drag?

Come out to South Beach and let’s see if you have what it takes to win this drag contest of up-and-coming talent. Kofi hosts this night of twirling, death-dropping kings and queens. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Friday, February 23

Friday Night Bingo

Come out to KIKI Houston for a thrilling Bingo night hosted by the fabulous Jacklyn Dior! Test your luck and win amazing prizes! 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Alley Theatre – The Nerd

An up-and-coming architect invites into his home the hero who saved his life… who also happens to be a total stranger! This side-splitting comedy by Larry Shue (The Foreigner) is one of the funniest plays ever written. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Saturday, February 24

TMAH’s All You Can Wear Annual Clothing Swap

Clear out your closet and update your wardrobe. For a $5 suggested donation, you can fill an 8-gallon kitchen bag (bags will be provided). You can drop donated items off on February 23rd from 6-9 p.m. in room 106 of the Montrose Center. Accepting adult-sized clothes, shoes, and accessories that are clean and in good condition. No undergarments, please. All proceeds benefit Transmasculine Alliance Houston and Trans Men Empowerment. 401 Branard St. 10 a.m.

Boot Scootin’ Saturday

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

DJ Shalé at Pearl

International DJ, host, and Vibe Creator DJ Shalé returns to Pearl Bar for another sizzling set. No cover before 9 p.m.

Mr. Prime Choice 2023 Meat and Greet

Head to Ripcord Houston for the highly-anticipated Mr. Prime Choice 2023 Meat & Greet Event! There will be a Peepshow calendar release, opportunities to meet stunning models, and grab autographs. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp also available. 3 p.m.

Indoor Market at Side Peace

After you enjoy the crawfish at Pearl, make your way to Side Peace indoor market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. There will be Tarot readings and a food truck on site. 3–8 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at KIKI

Unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out! Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, Phoebe will make sure you have a blast. 10 p.m.

ONGOING:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

Catastrophic Theatre – It Is Magic

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the Houston premiere of IT IS MAGIC by Mickle Maher. All tickets are pay-what-you-can. Through March 2. Midtown Arts and Theater Center, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

SAVE THE DATE!

Sunday, March 3

35th Annual Walk to End HIV Powered by Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Allies in Hope presents the 35th Annual Walk to End HIV. Join thousands of other participants, ranging from families to individuals—and even furry companions—as they converge on the streets of downtown Houston for a shared purpose.

Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29

Madonna Celebration Tour

She’s back, and it’s time to celebrate! This is the pop icon’s first retrospective tour that looks back on her more than four decades of music.

Sunday, March 31

Bunnies on the Bayou 45

Bunnies on the Bayou celebrates the 45th year of its iconic Easter Sunday party in downtown Houston. Hosted by Blackberri, with opening DJ Marti Frieson and headliner Tracy Young. Fish Plaza, Wortham Theater Center. 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center. 7:30 p.m.

