Houstonians Hit the Streets for the 35th Annual Walk to End HIV

Allies in Hope, previously known as AIDS Foundation Houston, is set to take over Sam Houston Park for the 35th Annual Walk to End HIV Powered by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Set for Sunday, March 3, 2024, the event draws in thousands of participants, ranging from families to individuals—and even furry companions—as they converge on the streets of downtown Houston for a shared purpose.

The Walk to End HIV is a tribute to those affected by HIV while celebrating the strides made in its prevention and treatment.

Adding to the anticipation is a special live performance by Houston’s own Kam Franklin, the beloved lead vocalist of The Suffers recognized for her activism in promoting inclusivity in the arts.

William “Jeffrey” Campbell, CEO of Allies in Hope, expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the event’s longstanding impact, “For nearly four decades, the Walk to End HIV has served as both a source of unity and empowerment for Houstonians from all walks of life.”

Participants can take part by forming fundraising teams, creating individual fundraising pages, or contributing to existing ones via the Walk to End HIV Houston website. The funds raised will support Allies in Hope and the various local community service organizations through the Benefitting Agency program.

This year’s list of Benefitting Agencies features a diverse lineup including the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, Avenue 360, Baylor College of Medicine Teen Health Clinic, FLAS, Lazarus House, Mack Counseling, The Normal Anomaly, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, Katy Cypress Alphas, and the T.R.U.T.H Project.

Backing the event are key partners including Gilead Sciences, Inc., Radio One, CORT Furniture, LyondellBasell, Walgreens, Starbucks, Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, and Sesh Coworking.

Check-in for the event begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 10:00. The Walk officially kicks off at 10:30, led by the Good Morning H-Town crew from 97.9 THE BOX. Following the Walk, participants can stick around for the Post-walk Party in the Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring local bites, music, prizes, and outdoor activities. The festivities wrap up with the official After Party hosted by KIKI Houston.

What: 35th Walk to End HIV Powered by Gilead Sciences, Inc.

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024

Where: Sam Houston Park

Info: walktoendhivhouston.org/