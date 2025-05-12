Out for Education 2025 Scholarship Awards Ceremony

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Out for Education marked its 25th anniversary with a Scholarship Award Ceremony held at the Big Brothers Big Sisters venue in Houston. The event brought together students, families, community leaders, and supporters to honor outstanding LGBTQ students for their academic success, leadership, and community impact.

The evening began with a welcome from Big Brothers Big Sisters, followed by a tribute to 25 years of investing in LGBTQ futures.

Scholarships were presented by community leaders including Brandi Lira, Janis Doty, Sallie Wyatt-Woodell, DeVonta Lee, Ryan Fountain, Anthony Hopkins, Wayne Lopes, Chelsea Drake, Roy Rivera, Sheila Ortega, and Bobby Koshy.

Guests were treated to performances from Hu’Nee B, Hugh Dandy, Miss Majors, and Persephone, adding festive flair to the celebration.

The ceremony honored numerous students for their achievements and contributions to the community. Recipients included Alex Mendoza, Alizé Orozco, Andrew Musleh, Angel Rosa, Ash Thornton, Ashlyn Stansell, Cameron Samuels, Christian Zelaya, Cristian Marin, Devon Granados, Elijah Guerrero, Emma Azizi, Evangeline Rivera, Evelyn Brown, Gabrielle Stelly, Gena Lee, Genesis Tome, Jack Nguyen, Jimena Gonzalez, Kimberly Negrete, Llandel Gonzalez, Madeleine Flett, Moonbow X Nova Reign, Nathan Bogardus, Noa Shai, Ophelia Dominguez-Morin, Remi Khamissi, Saad Hashmi, Sam Randal Byrd, Sidrah Shammaa, Sofia Osborn, Steven Soria, Sydney Deramus, Tina Han Pham, Tony Corona-Tapia, Travis Bennett, Tristan Thornton, Yaritza Aguas, Yissel Hernandez, Yoscarli Diego, Zeljka Mijic.

Founded in 1999, Out for Education is Houston’s largest LGBTQ scholarship-granting nonprofit. With more than $2 million awarded over 25 years, the organization is committed to empowering LGBTQ students through financial aid, mentorship, and advocacy—creating access to higher education and leadership opportunities for the next generation.