Super Soak-Her: The Best Drag Pool Party in Houston

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Get ready to make a splash at Super Soak-Her: The Drag Pool Party, happening Friday, May 16 from 5 to 10 PM at El Segundo Swim Club in Houston. Hosted by Queen Persephone, this electrifying 21+ event promises high-energy drag performances, poolside cocktails, and a vibe that’s all about celebration, self-expression, and summer fun.

Joining Persephone on stage are local legends Artemis Hunter and Mari Jane, bringing fierce talent and unforgettable entertainment throughout the evening. The night’s headline attraction? A classic wet t-shirt contest with fabulous prizes — including tickets to June’s Big Pride Pool Party and other surprises. Whether you’re stepping up to compete or cheering with a drink in hand, expect nonstop energy and unapologetic queer joy.

In addition to delivering an unforgettable night, this event also gives back: 25% of ticket proceeds benefit the OutSmart Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ media and visibility in Houston. So while you party, you’re helping to uplift the voices that matter.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly—don’t miss your chance to dive in. Ages 21+. No refunds.

What: Super Soak-Her: The Drag Pool Party

When: Friday, May 16, 5–10 p.m.

Where: El Segundo Swim Club, 5180 Avenue L, Houston, TX 77011

Tickets: tinyurl.com/3kw36bn3