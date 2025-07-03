Lindsey White Leads with Love at United Way of Galveston

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

“I ♥ GALVY” It’s not just a vanity plate for Lindsey White. It’s a personal mission statement.

White has lived in Galveston since she was 18, and her roots in the community run as deep as the Gulf. She’s led United Way of Galveston as executive director since 2016, and it’s clear from the jump that her work is driven by love—a love for the island, its people, and the possibility of what it can become. “Working at United Way of Galveston was an opportunity to live and work in the place that I love,” she says. “I submitted my résumé as soon as I heard that the position was open.”

Galveston is known for its tenacity and tight-knit community, and White fits right in. Whether spearheading disaster-recovery funds or painting playgrounds with local volunteers, she is guided by a specific principle: “This island,” proclaims White. “I love this island. I love the people in this town, and I want to make a difference, and I want the difference to be a positive difference.”

Under her leadership, United Way of Galveston has become a pillar of resilience, especially in the face of adversity. White recounts how the organization has had to “stand up the Galveston County Recovery Fund pop up three to four times” since she took the helm. “We did it for Harvey, we did it for COVID, we stood up for Snowvid, and then last year for Hurricane Beryl,” she explains. “We’ve adapted by being responsive to the natural and other disasters that have called on us, but we have not slowed down in our response. We’ve just picked up.”

But it’s not just about reacting to crises. White is particularly proud of initiatives like the Born Learning Trails, a series of educational outdoor spaces that bring kids, caregivers, and entire communities together. “Our Born Learning Trails are my favorite initiative,” she says with a glowing smile. “It’s tangible. There’s five parks that I can drive you to and show you. I also love that the kids and volunteers that have been a part of installing them have something to show their family and friends.”

Beyond her formal role, White’s name has become synonymous with civic engagement. While not currently serving as she strategically realigns her work-life balance, White has proudly served on boards including Vision Galveston, Rotary, and the Chamber of Commerce. “It just always felt like something that I was supposed to be doing,” she reflects. “Volunteering got me plugged in. Then making friends and becoming attached to the organizations where I was volunteering kept me there and made me want to stay.”

That sense of purpose has been both tested and affirmed over time. During one particularly overwhelming period, White was hospitalized for four months after pushing herself to the brink in response to simultaneous crises. “I was so depleted from work that I could not function any longer,” she shares. “When I came back to work, I was astounded by how many people missed me, how many people noticed that I hadn’t been around, and how many people cared about me.”

Those deeply personal experiences shape how she leads today. “Fundraising does require authenticity,” she notes. “I brought that on purpose. I also wanted to make sure people knew who I was all the way around and through, because I am in a position where people see my work.” She also sees being authentic at work as a way to create safe spaces for all. “Maybe someone else who doesn’t think they can express themselves at work because they’re scared might see that that’s not always the case,” she adds.

White lives openly and proudly as a lesbian, and her marriage to Maryanne, a fifth-generation Galvestonian, is a point of strength both personally and professionally. “I get to say who I love out loud at work, and it’s wonderful,” she shares. “When I go to galas, I take my wife. They know her. If they don’t see her, they ask where she is and how she’s doing.”

Their mutual understanding of nonprofit life helps, too. “My wife began working at one of the partner agencies that we support,” White explains. “We do not discuss specifics as that would violate the NDAs we have signed, but she gets it. So when I can talk to her about what’s going on, she really understands where I’m coming from.”

White’s love for her family also shaped her leadership values. “My mom was a badass lady before ladies were badass,” she says with admiration. “She showed me what it looks like for a woman to be at work in male-dominated spaces.” Moreover, from her father she learned integrity. “What we do matters all the time, whether or not anyone’s looking,” is the lesson he instilled in her.

Looking ahead, White is energized about the work still to come. “We are working to engage another generation of givers,” she says. “United Way is known for the workplace giving model, but it’s not as popular amongst younger people. We want to make sure that they know and understand how much they can leverage their gift through the United Way to make a difference.”

As for what keeps her going, White’s answer is simple: “We have everything. I don’t care if people don’t think the water is pretty, it’s still a beach in the backyard that I get to drive by twice a day every single day” she says. “This town has a certain amount of grit and love that rarely go together, and I just love it so much.”

For Lindsey White, it’s always been about love. The love for her wife, her family, her community, and her Galveston.