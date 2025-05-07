The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber Pride at 5 Mixer

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce held its Pride at 5 Mixer at Native Citizen Montrose. Participating organizations included EPAH, the Houston Bar Association’s LGBTQ Committee, and Stonewall Law Association of Greater Houston.

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce works to accelerate economic opportunity for LGBTQ businesses and professionals across the region. Through advocacy, networking, and education, the Chamber supports LGBTQ-owned and allied businesses while fostering an inclusive business climate.

The Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH) is one of Houston’s longest-standing LGBTQ organizations, dedicated to fostering fellowship and supporting charitable causes. Founded in 1978, EPAH brings together professionals from a wide range of industries to build connections and give back to the community.

Established in 2019, the mission of the Houston Bar Association LGBTQ Committee is to exemplify professionalism and to improve the practice of law through inclusion of different perspectives and the participation of LGBTQ attorneys and allies.

The Stonewall Law Association of Houston is a professional association of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and ally attorneys, judges, paralegals, and law students providing a diverse and inclusive legal presence.