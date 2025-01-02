The Queen of the Green

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Mari Jane is in touch with her green side, and we’re not just talking about her uncanny ability to belt Elphaba’s riff from “Defying Gravity.” When not flying high like the witch from the west, Mari Jane has been busy creating her own buzz on the drag scene—and collecting the grass while at it. While she’s fairly new to the scene, she has smoked out the competition to emerge as the winner of the inaugural “Persephone’s Game of Drag.” Don’t puff, puff, and pass up the opportunity to learn more about her all-natural talent.

Q: Pronouns?

A: She/her.

Q: Inner Avatar?

A: I see myself as a divine feminine being unlike any other.

Q: Hometown?

A: Magnolia, Texas.

Q: Is there a story behind your stage name?

A: I’m very in tune with the earth.

Q: What did you wear for this photo?

A: It’s the big pink princess dress I’ve always wanted.

Q: What got you interested in drag?

A: I’ve always loved RuPaul’s Drag Race, and then I found local drag and really fell in love.

Q: How would you describe your performing persona.

A: When performing, I am a sexy, feminine, unstoppable force.

Q: What’s on your bucket list?

A: Performing on Broadway.



Q: Most memorable moment as a performer?

A: Finishing a 14-minute-long talent number.

Q: Most embarrassing moment on stage?

A: I’ve lost a wig once or twice.

Q: What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

A: To be able to perform full time and do what I love as my forever job.

Q: Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances

A: They just can’t handle the fierceness.

Q: What are your favorite hangout spots?

A: Nothing beats the Ripcord patio after a show.

Q: How would you describe your aesthetic?

A: I’d describe myself as a modernized Marilyn. I love old-school showgirls and burlesque with a modern twist.

Q: What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

A: I love a tear-away skirt.

Q: #ChappellRoan or #SabrinaCarpenter?

A: I’ll have to go with my twin Sabrina.

Q: What do you do in your downtime?

A: I love to relax with a bubble bath.

Q: Who is your celebrity crush?

A: Jonathan Bailey as Fiero.

Q: Marry, Shag, Kill: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine?

A: Marry Chris Hemsworth; shag Chris Evans; kill Chris Pine.

Q: Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

A: Stick to YOU, don’t worry about what other people are doing.

Q: Who is your favorite drag character from media? And why?

A: I’ve always loved Adore Delano since her original season. She’s beautiful, talented, and doesn’t care what anyone else says.

Q: What was your dream job as a child?

A: I used to want to be a painter. Now I just paint my face.

Q: Where/When do you normally perform?

A: Montrose, midtown, downtown, and soon I’ll take over the world.

Q: What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

A: Confidence will make you go far.

Q: What’s your life’s mantra?

A: Think that you can, and you will.

Q: How would you describe Greater Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

A: It’s fierce and cutthroat behind the scenes, but it’s some of the most entertaining drag you’ll ever see.

Q: What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

A: We don’t want to hurt anyone. We need to spread more love.

Q: If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

A: Marilyn Monroe. I just know we would be sickening.

Follow Mari Jane on Instagram @themarijanee.