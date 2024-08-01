Bayou Brilliance

34 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Jacklyn Dior, née Sean Saunders, started off as an unassuming volleyball player who entered the team’s annual benefit for charity. Little did she know what would happen once she slipped on those magical high heels and donned the mic for a live singing performance. What started off as a fundraiser has blossomed into a fully realized drag career, and the diva has never once looked back. It’s Jacklyn’s world … and we just live in it. Learn more about the glitter bearded queen of Montrose below.

Pronouns?

In drag, she/her. Out of drag, he/him.

Inner Avatar?

I like to think of myself as a gentle teddy bear.

Hometown?

Houston is home now, but I grew up in Midland.

Drag birthday?

My drag birthday is March 2016.

What got you interested in drag?

I started drag because of a desire to help my community. I continued with drag because I loved being able to make people smile, and I love making costumes.

Describe your performing persona.

Jacklyn is a fun-loving, singing, over-the-top lady. I like to think of her as a classy Southern lady with a naughty side.

Any titles?

Miss LSVA (Lonestar Volleyball Association) 2019–2022, Miss Tony’s Corner Pocket Bearded Queen, Girl of Montrose 2021, Miss Lone Star 2022, Southern States Bearded Queen 2022, Miss Tony’s Corner Pocket 2024.

What’s on your bucket list?

As a drag performer, I would love to perform and sing across the United States.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

Anytime someone comes up to me and tells me that my performance touched them in some type of way.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

I lost my wig during a performance one night. I should have pinned her down a bit more.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

I am so sick and tired of hearing about how evil drag is. Drag is art. Drag is love. Drag is a personal expression. If you don’t understand it, then it’s not for you. Back off and let others live their lives. Stop trying to legislate how I live, because if the tables were turned, you wouldn’t like it either.

What are your favorite hangout spots?

I love Tony’s Corner Pocket and Ripcord.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

I love taking baths and reading with a glass of champagne.

Tell us about your aesthetic.

Jacklyn is a mix of 1950s–1980s fashion. I love a good gown and sequins, though I’m not afraid to wear a bodysuit or a jumpsuit.

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

I love handbags. I carry one with me every time I perform. You may not see it on stage, but it is there as soon as I’m done.

Why the glitter beard?

I think of my beard as an extension of my accessories. I like my beard and choose not to shave but to incorporate it into my drag. I cover it in glitter.

#TeamCountry or #TeamRockNRoll?

I love both, but probably #TeamCountry.

What do you do in your downtime?

I enjoy reading, cooking, being outside with my little man Blitz, going to shows and concerts, and I love to travel.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I truly am as kind as I portray myself to be. It’s not an act.

Marry, Shag, Kill: The casts of America’s Got Talent, American Idol and The Voice?

Marry the Voice, Shag American Idol, Kill AGT.

What does music mean to you?

Music is my life. I am a classically trained singer and a choir director by day. I still sing professionally to this day.

Advice for up-and-coming performers?

Be true to yourself, don’t get in the way of your own creativity, surround yourself with people who support and encourage you, and be humble. We all start at the beginning. Also, don’t stop experimenting and learning.

Who is your favorite drag character from the media?

I love Mrs. Doubtfire, because Robin Williams was such an amazing force in that role.

Where/When do you normally perform?

Tuesdays at 2409 Grant St. for trivia and at Tony’s Corner Pocket throughout the month.

Which candy/dessert would best describe you and why?

I’m like a warm peach cobbler, comforting, sweet, and not overly complicated.

Any pets?

My dog Blitz.

What is your secret talent?

It’s not so secret, but I also play the violin.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

Be authentically you. Don’t let anyone try to cover your light.

What’s your life’s mantra?

Live openly, love fully, be kind.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

We just want to live our lives, and love who we choose. just like you don’t want to be told what and how to do things, neither do we.

Have you ever had a defining moment in your life? If so, share more.

This past year, I was outed to my school district for being a teacher and a drag queen. I have learned how much support I truly have and how horrible some people can truly be.

What are your passions in life?

Music is a huge passion of mine and also travel. I love going to new places and learning about other cultures.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

I would love to perform with Bea Arthur. She was a huge personality, and I loved her work on TV and Broadway.

What else might be worth mentioning?

I love getting to be creative with my looks. I am very proud of the fact that I make most of my costumes for performances.

Follow Jacklyn Dior @thejacklyndior.