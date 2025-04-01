Wigging Out with Iris Seymour, Visionary Drag Queen

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Iris Seymour’s body is an eyeful, with a quick-witted sense of humor to match. She knows all, she sees all, and she blabs it to everyone during her side-stitching trivia shows and performances. Believe it or not, the busty beauty attended the University of Houston for biomedical engineering but left college to keep sight of her drag career. It seems like her hindsight was 20/20, because once she started drag, her performing career came into focus. “Seymour” about what makes this queen a spectacle.

Pronouns?

She/Her in drag. Hehe/Haha out of drag.

Hometown?

I’ve lived all over the greater Houston area my whole life.

Drag birthday?

Nov. 16, 2017.

Is there a story behind your stage name?

I used to wear my real prescription glasses in drag, and I wanted to make it my “thing.” So, my name is an eye motif: Iris, like the pretty part of the eye, and Seymour, like a bitch can see more with her glasses on. It also can be a pun for “I receive more.” *wink wink

Describe your outfit in the photoshoot.

I make everything I wear, and I wanted this costume to represent my pad-making business that I’m internationally known for: Seymour Butts LLC. But also, it’s about seeing what’s underneath it all for a drag queen. It’s very cerebral.

What got you interested in drag?

Seeing my now drag mother, Estella Blow, on stage just having fun and getting tipped down with very little technical skill was very inspiring to me. I was a color guard gay, so getting paid to perform seemed like a dream come true.

Describe your performing persona.

Iris is that MILF that is willing to suck her way to the top and then impress everyone with her mind and work ethic when she’s CEO.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

I’ve won Blackberri’s first local competition, BlowBerri’s Battle Zone, and Dessie’s Drag Race season 21.

What’s on your bucket list?

I really want my pad business to get so big that I need employees, but booking something on television would be cool as well.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

I’ve done so many amazing things, but I’m most proud of the Seymour Parody musicals my family does. I love doing something no one else in the city is doing.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

I really don’t embarrass easy. I give grace to myself and chalk most things up to inexperience or alcohol.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

I think any artist’s goal is to leave behind a legacy and make art that is memorable and elicits a reaction. I’m willing to try a lot of things to do so.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

I think it’s unconstitutional to infringe on the freedom of expression, and any attempt will be handled in court.

What are your favorite hangout spots?

My safe haven is Ripcord, and I’m so honored to have my trivia show there.

Tell us about your drag family.

It’s the best part of my drag. I have some of the most uniquely talented kids in Houston. Not too many people can rival the Seymour Family in terms of talent.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

I never feel guilty about pleasure.

Tell us about your aesthetic.

Iris is a very librarian whore in a purple wig.

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

You will hardly ever see me without my glasses. That is the accessory that is synonymous with Ms. Seymour.

#TeamCountry or #TeamRock?

Beyoncé is the only country artist I listen to. And Shania Twain. #TeamRock.

Marry, Shag, Kill: Batman, Superman, Spider-man?

Marrying Batman for the money; shagging Superman for obvious reasons; and killing Spider-man because fuck them kids.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Brand yourself as uniquely as you can and live in your own delusion on stage. There is no room for unremarkable or insecure drag.

Who is your favorite drag character from media?

I love Katya — the epitome of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to me. The way her brain works is as entertaining as it is interesting.

Where/When do you normally perform?

I have my trivia show at Ripcord, regular monthly spot at Halo in Bryan, and anywhere else I’m asked to be.

Follow Iris on Facebook as Iris Seymour and on Instagram @Iris.Seymour