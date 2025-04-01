Paris London and Jorge Serrano Celebrate Fairytale Houston Wedding

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Love can find us in the most unexpected of places. For Paris London, a longtime Houston entertainer, former Houston Rockets dancer, and media personality; and Jorge Serrano, a quiet and kind-hearted Houston native, their journey began on the Grindr app—a fact they share with pride. They know that love and modern-day fairy tales can begin anywhere. “Why be ashamed of where you came from or where you’re going?” Paris says. “Hopefully, others can read this and see that love is possible, even in places they may not expect.”

After connecting on Grindr, their friendship quickly deepened as Jorge’s sincerity and generosity won Paris over. “This has been the most real, down-to-earth, genuine kind of love,” she shares. “He’ll give his last dollar to help someone. That was a no-brainer for me.”

Jorge describes Paris as loving, caring, and outspoken—traits that convinced him early on to take the next step. When the time came to discuss the future, Jorge was clear: “I see myself settling down,” he told Paris, which initially caught her off guard. Ultimately, she embraced the idea. “Because of his sincerity, I was like, ‘You know what? Yes. I’m ready to take the next step,’” Paris recalls.

But before they knew they were destined for marriage, Paris and Jorge shared a memorable first date at El Patio, one of Houston’s beloved Tex-Mex eateries. “I was so nervous,” Paris recalls. “When it comes to lights and cameras, I’m in my element. But with something real, like a first date, you have to be 100 percent authentically yourself.”

Jorge agrees. “My hands were sweating,” he admits. The nerves, however, quickly gave way to laughter when Paris bit into her chips and realized they were stale. “I almost went back there to make my own chips,” she laughs. “But that moment actually broke the ice. It became something we still laugh about today.”

Despite the minor hiccup, the rest of the meal was wonderful and the conversation between them flowed effortlessly. “We just looked at each other and knew this was special,” Paris says. “That night was about us, and we talked about everything! Life. Love. Dreams. I told him, ‘You can trust me with all your might.’ I wanted him to know that I was in this for real.”

That evening, and ever since, Jorge has been captivated by Paris’ energy. “Every time I see her communicate with people, it just brings joy,” he says with obvious fondness. “It’s like she’s an angel, spreading positivity.”

From that night forward, the two became inseparable, setting the foundation for the love story that would lead them to the altar.

Their courthouse ceremony—held on July 7, 2023, just one day before Jorge’s birthday—was anything but ordinary. Paris and Jorge embraced a regal theme, donning crowns as they said their vows. “We wanted to be the King and Queen of our own story,” Paris explains.

This charming theme resonated with those around them, including courthouse staff who couldn’t help but take notice. “Two of the clerks saw us and came running over, saying, ‘We follow you! Your wedding is live in the courthouse!’”

Paris’ colorful and eye-catching pink gown was expertly designed by Camille La Vie in Memorial City Mall. “They made my wedding dress phenomenal,” Paris says. “Shout-out to Shannon!”

To match his bride, Jorge wore a pink-and-white suit that was expertly tailored by Suits You. “His suit was so shiny—just like my wedding dress, with jewels and diamonds,” notes Paris.

One of the most poignant moments of the day came when Paris’ mother, who had been battling cancer, made a surprise appearance at the ceremony. “They told us she wouldn’t be able to leave her bed. But right before we said ‘I do,’ there was a knock at the door,” Paris remembers. “They opened it, and there she was.

I lost it. That was all I wanted.”

Jorge also carried his mother’s presence with him. “Before she passed, we told her we were getting married. She smiled. She knew this was real,” Paris adds.

Following their courthouse ceremony, the couple and their loved ones celebrated at Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, a place that holds deep personal meaning for them. Jorge was the restaurant’s very first Houston employee, and Paris is a social-media influencer for the brand. They were thrilled to be able to include the restaurant in their special day.

“The whole place was decorated with huge balloons and big signs. ‘Congratulations to the married couple!’ It was all put together by the staff,” Paris recalls. “To have a restaurant recognize our love in that way was incredible.”

The reception featured Hawaiian Bros’ signature dishes, including island-inspired chicken plates, teriyaki favorites, and their beloved Dole soft-serve ice cream. “We have something for everyone,” Jorge says of the establishment’s expansive menu. “From the spicy Kilauea Chicken to the classic Huli Huli, and even gluten-free options.”

Their cake, a three-tier masterpiece from Sam’s Club, rounded out the feast. “We picked it up the day of the wedding, right before the rain cleared and two rainbows appeared—one for each of us,” Paris recalls

The couple’s love story continues beyond their wedding day. Together, they run Elite Entertainment TV, a media company that blends Paris’ decades of media experience with Jorge’s growing passion for content creation. “People can book us at @officialparislondon on all social platforms,” Paris says. “We want to show the world that your dreams can come true once you put in the work.”

Looking back, Paris and Jorge hope their story serves as an inspiration to others. “There is a fairytale ending,” Paris concludes. “There is true love out there for each and every one of us. If you dream it, you have to make it happen. Love is no different.

