Bursting with the ‘It’ Factor

Favorite Local Non-drag Nonbinary Entertainer

While still only a few years into the drag scene, Miss Majors has made an indelible impact. She has gone from a first-time performer three years ago to this year’s Favorite Local Non-drag Nonbinary entertainer in OutSmart Magazine’s Gayest & Greatest Awards. She is made for the stage with high energy, fun, and the desire to show everyone a good time. Find out more below about this show-stopping performer.

Pronouns?

She/Her in drag. Out of drag, call me whatever you want as long as you say it with respect. And if you call me a bitch, make sure you put “That” before it.

Inner Avatar?

A koala. They are so fun and cute and cuddly, just like me. And they love to give hugs.

Hometown?

I was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and moved to Houston in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic.

Drag birthday?

August 19, 2021. We just celebrated three years of doing drag.

What got you interested in drag?

I was a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race growing up, and when I came to watch my first open stage night at JRs Houston for “So You Think You Can Drag,” I said, “I can do that!” Then a few weeks later, I was oiled up and on that stage.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

I will never forget when I was at JRs on a Tuesday. The stage was slippery, and I wanted to dance; however, gravity got me, and I fell.

Thoughts about attempted legislation regarding drag performances?

I think it is very ridiculous! Drag is nothing, but art and self-expression. What really confuses me is how people will think it is fine to take their children to places like Hooters, which is known for exploiting women to make money, but have a problem when it comes to bringing kids to drag shows. We are just here to entertain just like any other artist.

What are your favorite hangout spots?

Other than my bed, if there is food, I will be hanging out.

Do you have a drag family?

I am one of the many from the Jackson Dynasty. My drag father is La’Darius Mirage Jackson. He took me under his wing during my second year of drag and has taught me so much! Our family might be a little crazy, but the love we share is like no other and I appreciate every single one of them.

Describe your aesthetic.

I have been told by others that the best way to describe my aesthetic is “Good vibes and good times.”

Must-have clothing accessory/prop?

Earrings. If I’m not wearing earrings, I feel like something is missing. When I didn’t pad, I had to have my oil. Can’t hit the stage without glistening legs!

#TeamHipHop or #TeamR&B?

#TeamR&B all day! I grew up on mostly R&B because of my mom. Riding around in the car while my mom was blasting all types of R&B artists was one of my favorite things to do. Plus, they make for the perfect karaoke songs.

Favorite bad word?

In the words of the great Kamala Harris, “I can’t say it. It’s starts with a M and ends with an uh!” Go vote!

Marry, Shag, Kill: Shemar Moore, Boris Kodjoe, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

I would Marry “The Rock,” probably shag Shemar Moore, and I’m sorry, but Mr. Boris is going to have to take the L.

Any Halloween plans?

The only Halloween related plans that I do have is competing for Persephone’s Race to the Moon. It’s a month-long competition starting in October that will be held every Sunday at South Beach. Other than that, just enjoying the scary movies and haunted houses!

Who is your favorite drag character from media? And why?

My favorite drag character in media would have to be the one and only Rodger the Alien. They are just so versatile. They know their audience when they are in drag and it’s just amazing honestly. I aspire to be as versatile as Rodger.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

No matter what, the show must go on! Life keeps moving and going even through hard times. You must keep going and pushing because the show ain’t ending baby!

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

We are here, we are queer, and we have and will always persevere!

Where can fans see you perform?

You can definitely find me at South Beach just about every Thursday for “So You Think You Can Drag” as your reigning Miss SYTYCD. Other than that, I pop around here and there in Montrose. You’d definitely have to follow my socials to catch exactly when and where I’ll be.

Follow Miss Majors on Instagram @ _miss.majors; on Facebook as TheMiss Majors; and on Twitter @__MissMajors__