Favorite Male Local Politician

Mario Castillo (he/him), a dedicated Houston City Council member for District H, is proud to serve his native city. Having graduated from Houston’s High School for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Castillo studied political science at Texas A&M University with his sights set on attending law school. But then he discovered this path wasn’t for him. “So I went to Wisconsin to work on Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and that’s when I decided—from my experience there—that public health was what I wanted to focus on—and particularly healthcare policy and management,” he explains.

This realization laid the groundwork for both Castillo’s master’s degree in public health and his current political career. “My first job out of grad school was working with a nonprofit called Enroll America, and they helped folks get Affordable Care Act coverage as the law was rolling out,” he says. “I got to see firsthand how legislation could positively impact a large number of people, and that got me interested more in the political side of it. From there, I became a chief of staff at City Hall and District H, and then went on to the Health Department before starting my own nonprofit, Your Houston, which was focused on quality of life and public health issues.”

“I saw the benefits of being involved politically and how decisions that were being made by city councils, state houses, and Congress impacted folks. So I wanted to be a part of that, too,” Castillo adds. “I decided that District H was ripe for opportunity in terms of bringing in those types of resources and helping to be an advocate on the public-health side and the quality-of-life side. I decided to run, and here we are.”

Castillo’s City Council term began last January, and he has been working hard for his district and for minority populations across the entire city. “One program that I’m particularly proud of is the District H Horizons Internship Program,” Castillo notes. “It was a priority for me to launch it, and I’m proud to say it was launched in June, with our first intern starting shortly after.” This program offers participants a paid six-month internship in Castillo’s office that he hopes will be a springboard toward forming a professional network while gaining firsthand knowledge of how local politics work.

“You have to live, work, or study in District H to apply, and I really encourage folks from the LGBTQ+ community and from other minority communities to apply because we have a lack of representation in those areas in local government. I’m the only member of City Council that’s openly LGBTQ+,” Castillo adds. “It’s important for me to help give others from those communities opportunities.”

Castillo is hopeful that this trajectory-changing program will expand to other political offices across the city, as well. “I want to recruit more folks who are dedicated to certain departments,” he says. “It doesn’t have to be my office, but maybe a young planning student can go spend six months in the City Planning Department and learn what that’s like, or if they’re in transportation, then they can go to Metro for six months.”

As for being voted as Houston’s Favorite Male Local Politician, Castillo is grateful and humbled. “I’m almost 10 months into my career as a City Council member, and I think it speaks to the power of representation and having folks that are from your community in these positions,” he admits. “To be at one of the decision-making bodies, to have the perspectives I have, and to be a voice for the community, it’s an honor. I don’t take it for granted whatsoever.”

For others who want to make a positive impact in their communities, Castillo offers this advice: “Take a chance. Don’t talk yourself out of it, because a lot of times I think we lose when people have this great idea or want to take action, but then you let yourself get the best of you.”

But most importantly, Castillo urges everyone to participate in the upcoming election. “I want to encourage everyone to check their voter registration status before the October 7 deadline, because a lot of folks have been removed or suspended, and you may not know it unless you check your status,” he warns. “Then, vote in November—up and down the ballot. There are so many important races beyond the president and Senate that have a direct impact on your day-to-day lives. It’s so critically important and vital. So if you’re reading this, go check your voter registration status and vote early.”

Follow Mario Castillo on Instagram @MarioForHouston