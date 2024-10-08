Houston’s Most Valuable Male Volunteer

“I believe that doing selfless acts to better our community is what we need more of in the world,” declares Austin Abernathy. Though his journey into volunteering may have begun later in life, Abernathy’s passion for service has quickly become a defining characteristic of his identity. Honored as the Most Valuable Male Volunteer in OutSmart’s 2024 Gayest & Greatest Awards, this honor not only showcases his dedication to giving back, but also celebrates the spirit of volunteerism thriving within Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Abernathy’s dedication was amplified when he won the title of Mr. Firedancer 2024, a leather competition that emphasizes community service, fundraising, and volunteer work. With this title, he gained a platform to expand his initiatives and drive positive change.

“I love knowing that I am making a difference in the world, and I would love to inspire others to lead with their heart to do the same,” says the man whose generosity fuels extensive volunteer work. Regular shifts at the Houston Food Bank, hosting voter registration drives, assisting the Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas, and collecting supplies for local charities are just a few examples of his contributions. He has also started a Facebook group called VolunQueer to motivate others to join in and contribute to significant community change.

Abernathy finds being named Most Valuable Male Volunteer a humbling experience, and he hopes it encourages more people to consider volunteer work.

“Everyone in this category is striving to make a positive change, and it serves as a reminder that there are good people in the world,” he says. “There are plenty of causes that are desperate for help, and I am thankful for this recognition that gives me a space to share my message. This acknowledgment reminds me to keep moving forward. I’ve just started on this journey, and I can only grow and improve in finding ways to give back.”

For those looking to make a positive impact in Houston, Abernathy advises doing your research and finding local organizations that speak to you.

“Whether it’s by researching the nearest food bank or finding out when Montrose Grace Place accepts donations, just start today,” he says. “Together, one step at a time, we can build up our communities and help those around us. Volunteering can make you feel proud and bring a genuine smile to your face when you see the impact of your efforts. Every little bit helps, and the impact we make can truly save lives.”

Follow Austin Abernathy on Instagram @anotherabernathy.