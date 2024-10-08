Favorite Local Visual Artist

In a multi-faceted city where arts and entertainment events are plentiful, Jeremy A. Teel stands out as an artist wanting to give back to the community he loves. Crowned the Favorite Local Visual Artist in this year’s Gayest & Greatest Awards, Teel’s artistry transcends traditional boundaries as it intertwines visual expression with community activism.

Teel describes his work as “a fusion of art and community activism,” based on the stories of marginalized communities. His project “I, Too, Am Kink” debuted in 2023 and shone a light on the often-overlooked beauty and complexity of people of color within the BDSM and kink communities. “Houston has been a key part of that journey,” he says, emphasizing the city’s role in shaping his artistic vision.

With the establishment of 2 Light Studio, his first photography studio, Teel created a space dedicated to personal storytelling within the Houston community through portraiture. “This studio allows me to blend art and activism, offering portraits and storytelling opportunities that are deeply personal and transformative,” he says.

Being recognized as a top vote-getter in OutSmart’s annual awards is a humbling experience for Teel.

“It’s such an honor,” he says. “To know that so many believed in my work is deeply humbling. It feels like a celebration of not only my personal journey but also the collective creativity and resilience of our community.”

Teel believes this recognition will further inspire his brand and the mission of 2 Light Studio. As a consultant in creative engagement, he aims to help others enhance their storytelling and community connections. “This award brings more visibility to both my studio and my consulting work.” He’s eager to extend his reach and offer creative solutions that bridge art, activism, and community engagement.

Looking ahead, Teel sees this award as an opportunity to open new doors and foster more profound connections, adding that it is so important as an artist to have a sense of authenticity and to be unapologetically yourself.

“Focus on making genuine connections and building relationships. Your impact will come not from chasing recognition but from being present and contributing meaningfully.”

As he continues his artistic pursuits and inspires others with his work, Teel believes his journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of art grounded in community. He adds that he wants nothing more than for people to come together, share their stories, and celebrate the beauty of our diverse identities.

“Community is the ultimate resource. Lean into it,” he emphasizes.

Follow Jeremy A. Teel on Instagram @JeremyATeel.