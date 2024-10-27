OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Celebration – I

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The 27th Annual Gayest & Greatest Awards Brings Pride and Celebration to South Beach Houston

On October 23, 2024, South Beach Houston was buzzing with excitement as the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards Celebration brought Houston’s LGBTQ community together for a night of recognition, entertainment, and celebration. Hosted by KPRC 2’s Derrick Shore, the event honored the city’s favorite people, places, and businesses, as a fundraiser for the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media.

The crowd enjoyed dazzling performances from Adriana LaRue, voted this year’s Favorite Drag Queen, and Kofi, named Favorite Veteran Drag Queen, both delivering standout moments. DJ Atreyu Frausto, crowned Favorite Male DJ for 2024, kept the energy high with her upbeat track selection, creating a lively vibe throughout the night. Guests indulged in delicious bites from Churrascos and sipped signature cocktails crafted by South Beach’s Brian Duhon, the G&G Favorite Male Bartender.

Adding to the night’s excitement, attendees scored giveaways from brands like King Underwear, Pride Threads, and Red Bull. Swag bags filled with treats from Sour Strips, MyDrinkBomb, and other surprises were a hit, while floral arrangements from The Golden Leaf lent an elegant touch to the space. Pride Chorus Houston opened the event with a moving performance, setting the perfect tone for the celebration.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors including Bayou City Smiles, Legacy Community Health, Premier Wireless, Texas Senior Medicare Patrol, Silver Eagle Houston and Bud Light, and South Beach Houston, the event was a resounding success. The evening brought the community together and celebrated the spirit of unity and support for LGBTQ news and culture in Houston.

Check out OutSmart’s full list of winners and finalists for the Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards here.