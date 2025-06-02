Rachel B*tchface Is the Queen of Expression and Elegance

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The world is filled with medical miracles. Brazilian butt lifts, tummy tucks, and the unforgettable facelift that gives one a permanent resting b*tchface. However, in this case, underneath the exterior of a face that rivals Medusa, there is a performer who has a heart of gold and only the slightest hint of botox. However, one look at her won’t turn a human into stone. Instead, they’ll be captured by her grace, charm and ability to turn the party. So for pride month, let’s celebrate the face that can do the dirtiest and make it feel like a pleasure at the same time. What’s not to love?

Pronouns?

She/her in drag, he/him out of drag.

Hometown?

Houston. Originally from the burbs. La Porte to be exact.

Drag birthday?

I’m a Halloqueen! Rachel’s first public appearance was at a legendary party my sister and I threw in 2020 on Halloween, peak pandemic.

Is there a story behind your stage name?

I was born with a very serious, life threatening case of RBF. I knew I wanted my initials to be RBF, and the name Rachel just felt sexy and correct! Originally, I was just “Rachel” which evolved to “Rachel B. Face” which evolved to Rachel B*tchface” because… why not?

Describe your outfit.

I had this incredible gown made by Franky Fraud for my most recent show at The River Oaks Theatre. I knew I wanted to serve drama because the show was on my birthday and… I’m an actress, okay? An actress acts!

In my previous life (before drag), I was heavily involved in theater. I was in my first musical at seven years old and my last at 22. I have a bachelor’s degree in musical theater, joined the Actors Equity Association and was represented by one of Broadway’s and television’s top agencies in New York City. Performing is in my blood, Darling! In college, a friend of mine introduced me to Rupaul’s Drag Race while season 11 was airing, and I was absolutely mesmerized. I said out loud “I want to do THAT!” While I was in New York, my good friend Castrata painted me for the first time, and it was a wrap for theater from there folks! I started binging Drag Race and going to local shows.

Describe your performing persona.

When you go to a Rachel B*tchface show, you’re gonna remember it. My drag is very expressive and polished. I lean on the words and story of a song more than anything. I chose to brand myself as a face queen for a reason. More face, less dancing, less injuries.

What’s on your bucket list?

Honestly I’ve already checked off my main bucket list item which was skydiving, and I went in drag. Even better, the wig stayed on. Watch it on my Instagram.

What does Pride Month mean to you?

Pride is so much more than a parade. We often forget why we have it. We have Pride to stand up to the world and remind them that we are resilient people, that they can’t erase us no matter how hard they try, and to celebrate of course! If the newer generations don’t learn this, history will repeat itself and we will begin to rewind. We are already seeing this happen. Historically, LGBTQ+ people have been easy targets and we have to show the world that we are all equals. I don’t know who taught them that we weren’t, but they were greatly misled. And it’s not, “go pick on someone your own size,” it’s “heal, and realize why you are so miserable on the inside. That way you don’t have to pick on anyone, Boo.” We need to be loud, visible, and take up space. Let’s make some noise for Pride this year!

Most memorable moment as a performer?

A lot of amazing moments come to mind. Opening for Gwen Stefani with Disco Cowboy at (the former) Minute Maid Park was iconic.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

Honestly the worst thing to happen to a queen is a wig falling off mainly just because of the stigma. It was iconic until it wasn’t on Drag Race so now if your wig comes off the gays… they just get so upset… and that has happened to me once or twice.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

Growing up, my dream was always fame and fortune. As I grow as a person and in drag, I am realizing that I am living my dream. I just want to perform. I don’t love anything more. Not even my cats…Shhh, don’t tell my cats.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

There’s a song by George Gershwin called “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.” Every time I read about a new anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed, I just start humming the melody and try to zone in even more. Girl, just let me wear my wig and make my money.

Where are your favorite hangout spots?

My backyard. My bed. My couch. My shower. The bath. The dinner table.

Tell us about your drag family.

I’m a part of a few families. I’m the mother of the Haus of B*tchface! I currently have two and a half daughters whom I love dearly: Ruby D. Skies, Rene B*tchface and my assistant, who calls me mother.

What are your guilty pleasures?

My guilty pleasures are just pleasures. Ain’t no guilt about it. Cats, the musical, being one. I’m a huge Pokémon fan. I have the Monopoly man tattooed on my arm, and I watch Big Brother religiously.

Follow Rachel B*tchface on Instagram @rachelbface and @htxdrag for a complete calendar of every show happening in Houston.