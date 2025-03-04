Wigging Out with Casper Cain, the Cowboy Casanova

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Casper Cain knows how to raise a little hell. Since starting nearly two years ago, he’s already risen to the top to become the winner of OSM’s 2024 Gayest & Greatest “Best New Drag King.” He’s sauve, and he oozes sex appeal every time he performs. So don’t ghost on Casper—find out more about what makes this drag king tick.

Pronouns?

They/Them He/Him in drag.



Inner avatar?

An Italian stallion, of course!



Hometown?

Houston



Drag birthday?

December 21, 2022



Story behind the stage name?

I wanted a stage name that sounded like something my parents might have named me if I was born male. I wanted something that sounded country. I chose Casper because it felt right and checked both boxes when I heard it for the first time. Cain comes from my friend Carson Cain, who I knew from college. He was a huge supporter of anything creative I did and was the first person I wanted to call when I found drag. He passed away in 2020, and taking his name felt like a good way to honor his legacy. Plus, Carson Cain and Casper Cain sound pretty similar, so it all felt like a natural fit.

What got you interested in drag?

I kind of found drag by accident. My friends from college were in town for a week and wanted to go to Pearl Bar since there aren’t any lesbian bars in Spokane where they’re from. There happened to be a drag-king show that night. I watched for about two numbers and leaned over to my best friend and whispered, “What is this? I think I want to do this.” I found the show’s producer and ended up leaving that night with a booking.

Describe your performing persona.

Casper is the embodiment of confidence, sensuality, and charisma. When the music is on, and he’s onstage or in the limelight, he’s untouchable—the hottest person in the room. And he’s fully aware of that fact. He knows you want him and that you want to see more of him, so he’s ready to show you anything. He can be whatever you want him to be, and he can do it all pretty damn well. That sounds so cocky, but so is he.



What advice would you share with your younger self?

Life is too short to spend it in the past or the future: be present, and always seek that which brings you love and clarity.



Have you ever had a defining moment in your life? If so, share more.

My sister’s passing was the most defining moment of my life. There is a distinct “Before Alessandra died” and “After Alessandra died” feeling attached to all of my memories now. As much pain as remembering that she’s gone brings me, it makes me more grateful for every day I have because I know tomorrow isn’t promised. I want to live a life that makes her proud. She lived fearlessly, fully, and authentically in a way that liberated those around her to do the same. She never judged, and she extended the same love to her family as she did to a stranger. The defining moment, I guess, is the standard Alessandra left me when

she left all of us: to live and love like her.

Tell us your reaction when you found out you won OSM’s 2024 Gayest & Greatest award for the best new drag king.

I was beyond shocked, honestly—very excited but initially just shocked. The second emotion that came over me was gratitude. Casper is only where he is today because of the relentless support of other people. I became suddenly and acutely aware of the roles everyone who’s ever supported me has played in my success so far—my drag families, my friends, partner, siblings, show producers, community members, and show supporters. It was very humbling and touching to know that many people care about me and appreciate what Casper has contributed to this scene.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I’m a quadruplet.

Marry, Shag, Kill: Jack Daniels, Johnnie Walker, Jim Beam?

Kill all of them. I hate whiskey.

Where can we see you perform?

Pearl Bar every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., and randomly around Montrose.

Follow Casper Cain @casper_cain7 on Instagram and @casper_cain on TikTok.