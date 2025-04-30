Padma Azz Brings the Brass, Sass, and a Touch of Class

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

At a young age, theater gave Padma Azz a place to escape bullying, and it did not take long for the young entertainer to fall in love with being on stage. For a while, she considered moving to Hollywood, but upon the realization that she liked to eat too much to be a starving artist, she pivoted. Not wanting to give up the stage altogether and seeing friends that were getting that same love of the stage by performing in drag, she decided to trade one stage for another, and her alter ego was born. Hollywood’s loss is Houston’s gain. Learn more about this rising star.

Pronouns?

She/Her/He/Him

Hometown?

Port Arthur, Texas.

Drag birthday?

July 29, 2019—Padma’s first outing was for an annual event in Beaumont called “Cancer Is A Drag.”

Is there a story behind your stage name?

I originally wanted it to be Padmé, like Natalie Portman’s character from Star Wars, because I’m a little nerdy like that. Then my partner said, “Do something that’s more campy and fun, like Padma Azz? You know because you’re literally padding your a**.”

Story behind the outfit?

This was my first pageant gown made by my very good friend Christina Ross. I knew I wanted something red because it’s my favorite color, and I have always wanted a gown from the showgirl, feather legend herself.

Describe your performing persona.

It’s constantly evolving, but I like Padma to always be inviting, confident, a little sexy and aggressive when the performance calls for it.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

I am Miss Gay Houston America 2024. I was also second runner up at Miss Gay Texas America last year.

What’s on your bucket list?

The first two that come to mind are: number one, winning Miss Gay Texas America; and finishing my doctorate degree in occupational therapy.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

Once I climbed up on a bar feeling the fantasy, throwing my hair around, and when I jumped down my wig stayed attached to a hook in the ceiling.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

Get out of people’s lives and what type of entertainment they enjoy. No one is asking any politician, or individual for that matter, to come to a show. If you don’t like drag shows, stay home because you’re killing the vibe for everyone else, sis.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Mexican food and Ben and Jerry’s Cherry Cheesecake ice cream.

Team #RealHouseWives or #TeamKardashians?

Real Housewives, hands down.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I am a very shy person out of drag, naturally, and just because I’m quiet doesn’t mean I’m a b****. It just means I haven’t warmed up to my environment yet or had a shot.

Favorite bad word?

It’s a tie between f*** and c***, which pair well for an effective adjective

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Never stop looking for ways to improve your art and always give more than you take from life.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

Be in the moment and enjoy what you have while you have it.

What advice would you share with your younger self?

Don’t be afraid to stand out and stand up for yourself even when it feels impossible.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

Like every other community and individuals, we just want love, acceptance, and the ability to be our most authentic selves without fear.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why? Dolly Parton because not only is she a marketing and songwriting genius, she is such a genuine and philanthropic person.

Where/When do you normally perform?

All around Houston here and there, but regularly at Stetsons Nightlife 20 minutes up the road in Humble on the first Sunday of every month, Mackenzie’s Pub in Beaumont on the second, third, and fourth Sunday of the month, Barcode every third Sunday of the month at OUT4BRUNCH and May 31 at Halo in Bryan College Station.

Follow Padma Azz on Instagram and Facebook @PadmaAzz.