Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 1 – 4

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, May 1

BQAF Drag University Graduation

Join Grace Place and The Normal Anomaly Initiative for a fabulous in-person celebration at Play. Get ready to witness the glamour, talent, and charisma of the amazing graduates as they strut their stuff. Expect a night filled with glitter, laughter, and unforgettable performances. 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Black Pride Kickoff Party at Play

Play Nightlife and Club Pause present The Trip Out, a Black Pride kickoff party featuring DK Twerksum and DJ Tsunami. No cover before 11 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Showgirls at Montrose Country Club

Join host Marsha Mellow and a rotating cast of Houston’s top drag performers at The Montrose Country Club for an evening of glitz, talent, spectacular performances, and expertly choreographed entertainment. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

BQAF Welcome Reception

Join entertainment, collaborating partners, and special guest Milira Jones for an unmatched opening night party with DJ Panda, Eli Liberty, Nomi Imon, and Tazdarealist. Sharespace Naylor, 1120 Naylor St. 8 p.m.

Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed at Houston Improv

Best-selling author, podcaster, comedian, and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness brings their Hot & Healed show to Houston Improv for four shows. 7620 Katy Frwy. Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Read more about the festival and meet a few of the performers here. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Allies in Hope 2025 Ally Awards

The inaugural Ally Awards celebration honors the Junior League of Houston’s decades-long support of Allies in Hope, and particularly the Camp Hope program that has served children impacted by HIV for over 25 years. Horizon on Sunset, 2501 Sunset Blvd. 3 p.m.

Anaya & Gold at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston presents Esther Anaya & Thomas Gold, with Athenz, SASA, and Ethan Capps. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

BQAF VIP Yacht Party

Get ready to dance while cruising on the water, enjoy delicious drinks, and mingle with friends old and new. Don’t miss out on this epic brunch on the water! Boardwalk FantaSea Yacht Charter, 8 Kemah Boardwalk. 11 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

Annalee Naylor hosts a Sunday Service drag brunch at The Montrose Country Club. with performances by Amaya J Ross, Anita Refill, and Jazelle Barbie Royale. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

ONGOING

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through May 26.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Monday, May 5

Pride Houston 365 Cinco De Mayo and Grand Marshal Announcement

Pride Houston 365 host “Cinco de Mayo with Pride” and the 2025 Grand Marshal announcement at Axelrad. 1517 Alabama St. 4 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Super Soak-Her: The Drag Pool Party

Queen Persephone presents a ticketed drag pool party at El Segundo Swim Club complete with music, poolside drinks, and a good old-fashioned wet t-shirt contest. A portion of the proceeds benefit the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News & Media. 5180 Avenue L. 5 p.m.

Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

Bear Camp at Rainbow Ranch

Bear Camp is a Houston Bears tradition—an opportunity to get out into the “wilderness” and reconnect with nature. There will be food, drinks, swimming, and lots of fun.

Saturday, May 17

TME Top Surgery Car Wash Fundraiser

Trans Men Empowerment host a car wash to raise funds for top surgery for members of the organization. Tony’s Corner Pocket, 817 Dallas St. 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

Out@TUTS for In the Heights

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.