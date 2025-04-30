Desmond and Justin Bertrand-Pitts Build a Life of Love, Faith, and Family in Houston

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In Houston’s Sunnyside neighborhood, Desmond and Justin Bertrand-Pitts have spent nearly 20 years building a life rooted in love, intention, and community. Rewind 18 years and Justin, then living in Tifton, Georgia, was scrolling through BlackGayChat.com, an online forum that predates the now-ubiquitous dating apps. He stumbled across Desmond’s profile and was drawn in by his dazzling smile.

“It was definitely Justin who made the first move,” Desmond recalls. “He was very persistent. I’d never had anybody want my attention as much as he did.”

Justin remembers it vividly, too. “I sent a message, and then I had to wait weeks for a response. It was very slow at first.”

But that slow-burn connection did ignite into something lasting. Their first date took place during a work trip for Justin. They met at a Cheddar’s, and the conversation lasted for hours. Now, they celebrate their wedding anniversary and dating anniversary on the same day, November 4—which makes remembering dates a bit easier, they both joke.

“Once he moved here and we started building things together,” Desmond reflects, “I thought, okay, so this thing is really real.”

“When we started talking about building a life together, all the pieces just fell in place,” adds Justin.

That foundation of love culminated in a wedding that was heartfelt, spiritual, and community-centered. Married in 2016, they worked with friend and planner Brian Keith of Brian Keith Productions to bring their vision to life. “Our wedding might have been one of the first same-gender weddings in Houston,” Desmond notes, “especially within our friend circle and the communities that we serve.”

Bishop Shon Stewart officiated the ceremony, which incorporated elements deeply personal to the couple. “We included two elements in our wedding: communion, and then art,” says Justin. “We had a poetry reader perform spoken word. We included those things that are so close to us.”

Honoring their close maternal bonds without reinforcing traditional gender roles, the couple walked into their ceremony with their mothers. “We both have a great relationship with our moms, so we wanted them present,” Desmond explains.

For Justin, his favorite moment of their wedding day was when the formalities were all over. “You don’t get to enjoy everything, but we got to sit back and watch other people interact,” Desmond says. “Being able to see all our friends and family interact with each other was the highlight.”

Vendors who made their day special included florals by Dexter Rogers with coordination by Brian Keith, photography by Angela Lauren and Terran Watkins, and catering (including their cake) by chef David Alcorta, a beloved Houston culinary talent.

Over the past decade, their commitment to one another has blossomed into a desire to grow their family. Coming from large families themselves, the couple always knew they wanted to be parents.

“We have a lot of kids in our lives, god-kids and the youth we work with. But having one at home, having our own child, was something different,” Justin says.

They began the adoption process in 2018, starting with foster care. For nearly two years, they cared for a young girl who was eventually reunited with her birth family. While the outcome was the intended goal of the foster system, the emotional toll was intense.

“That broke us,” Justin admits. “We realized then that foster parenting wasn’t our calling.”

After taking some time to heal, their longing to become parents resurfaced. This time, they entered the process with a new agency, clearly stating they were only pursuing adoption. “You go through all these weird courses teaching you how to raise a child, even though you’ve taken care of yourself and maybe pets,” Justin jokes. “It’s a really intense process, especially if you don’t like people in your business.”

Eventually, the couple attended an adoption fair with a plan to meet a specific child. “We were there to meet this little boy, but he had a sister who wouldn’t leave us alone,” Justin says. “She ended up taking Desmond to get their nails done, and it just clicked.”

“She chose us,” Desmond adds. “It was very organic.”

That little girl officially became their daughter on National Adoption Day, November 23, 2023, just a few weeks after their wedding anniversary. “Now we have two things to celebrate in November,” Desmond says proudly.

Their advice to LGBTQ individuals interested in adoption is straightforward: be prepared, be patient, and be clear.

“Don’t get emotionally attached too early, if that’s even possible,” Desmond cautions. “Talk to others who’ve adopted and do your research. The process takes time, and waiting can be frustrating.”

“Know what you want going into it, and be firm,” Justin adds. “Agencies will try to sway you, but remember, you get to design your family. Be intentional.”

That spirit of intention carries over into another major part of their life: their church. The couple co-founded Rise City Community Fellowship, an inclusive, affirming congregation designed to be a safe spiritual space for all.

“Rise is an acronym for ‘Revival that Inspires a generation to Serve God and Empower his people,’” Justin explains. “We wanted a church without all the fluff. Just real worship in a safe space where you can show up as you are.”

While they search for a permanent location, the congregation currently meets at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Third Ward. It’s a unique and diverse gathering of Houstonians from all walks of life, united by a shared desire for authentic community and spiritual growth.

“We have couples of all kinds,” Justin says. “And nobody’s checking boxes. You’re just welcome.”

Through love, faith, and a commitment to family, Desmond and Justin Bertrand-Pitts have created not only a beautiful life for themselves, but also a welcoming home for others seeking connection and purpose.

For more info, visit risecitycommunityfellowship.com or @MyRiseCityCF on Instagram.