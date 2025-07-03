Malibu Blake Von Schweetz Serves Cake by Day, Drag Realness by Night

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The confectionary performer goes from cake maker by day to sassy drag queen by night. Her sugary sweet persona is enough to give the audience a cavity, and her multiple talents number like a baker’s dozen. To see the reigning Miss Gay Texas, find her at Halo in Bryan or Rain on the 4th or traveling over Texas coordinating prelims for the next titleholder. Find out more about this delicious diva below.

Pronouns?

He/ Him out of drag or she/her in drag.

Hometown?

Navasota, Texas.

Drag birthday?

June 10, 2019.

Story behind the stage name?

It is a mix of my favorite alcohol, Malibu Rum, because you always can have a good time with a little bit of Malibu. Blake is from my “glam mother,” Dessie Love Blake. Von Schweetz is from the princess of Sugar Rush Venelope Von Schweetz (Wreck it Ralph), being that I am a bakery owner decorating cakes and sweets by day, this seemed fitting. Thus, Malibu Blake Von Schweetz was born.

What got you interested in drag?

I have always had a passion for the performing arts. Growing up in theater in high school, I was the tech kid working on props, set designs, make up, hair, etc., but never actually performed on stage. Watching RuPaul Drag Race made me decide I should give it a go, so I signed up for Dessie’s Drag Race where my mom made my first costume, my sister put me in makeup, and my husband drove me to the bar to perform for the first time. Six years later, I’m still going.

Describe your performing persona.

I like to think of Malibu as the campy pageant queen. She is a big personality who’s not afraid to have a little fun with looks/mixes but will always come polished and professional.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

I am the reigning Miss Gay Texas America. I have found a home within the America System and truly have enjoyed getting to be a part of this sisterhood. As we are currently in the middle of the battle for the crown for the 2025 prelim season, I encourage any of those that have ever been interested in competing in a pageant to go for it. Pageants can be intimidating at first, but honestly the friendships and relationships you can gain from it are worth it even if you don’t win the crown.

Describe your outfit.

This outfit was designed/created by one of my good friends and the extremely talented designer Yahaira Dehill of Yahaira Dehill Designs. This outfit was the first presentation look I wore on the Miss Gay America stage as Miss Gay Texas America since the theme was Met Gala Avant-Garde. I wanted to show a fashion night ready to battle on the runway and I think Yahaira absolutely killed it.

What’s on your bucket list?

For drag: To win Miss Gay America one day. Out of drag: To visit all of the Disney parks around the world.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

This is honestly something that happened the very first time I stepped foot on stage to perform. Mid-performance, my heel broke on the stairs of the original Rich’s, and I fell hard. I like to reflect on that moment as a building block that helped shape me into the performer I am, but it also taught me to buy better shoes.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

With so much other crazy things going on in the world, why they feel they need to spend so much time on us is just wild to me. We are just trying to live our lives as ourselves, which should not bother anyone. I will continue to put on my makeup and live my life performing whether they want me to or not.

#TeamChappelRoan or #TeamSabrinaCarpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter, hands down. Chappel has got some good songs, but Sabrina’s vibes, songs, and aesthetic is more me.

Marry, Shag, Kill: Cyclops, Wolverine, Gambit?

Marry Wolverine, because, duh, daddy. Shag Gambit. Kill Cyclops.

Follow Malibu on Facebook at Malibu Blake Von Schweetz and on Instagram @MalibuVonSchweetz