The Trail Blazer

The vibe that K’hem Trailz gives off during her performances may vary with each passing day. Fans will see her rocking a more natural-hair, earth-girl, alternative-drag aesthetic with pop and nerd culture references, and then she’ll deliver camp the very next. One thing is constant, though: she always shines bright and brings her inner fashionista forward. Houston’s girl on the move is always bringing a fun concept, funky style, and a silhouette that would make even Kim Kardashian blush. Find out more about this vivacious performer below.

Pronouns?

My pronouns are he/ her, they/ them in drag; he/ him, they/ them out of drag.

Inner Avatar?

My inner Avatar is a golden sphinx with wings.

Hometown?

Houston.



Drag birthday?

June 5, 2014.



This is the season of giving. How do you give back to the community?

I provide a safe space for the community to express itself through song artistically and authentically. Sometimes just by living authentically, we are providing an example to one another.



What sparked your interest in drag?

My roommate in college introduced me to drag and drag culture. When I moved back to Houston, I was excited to put what I learned into practice.



Describe your performing persona.

My performing persona is an electrifying dance musicality normally with a twist of ridiculous camp timing for some added little “wink nudge.”

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

I’m a former Ms. Houston Newcomer USofA and a forever Ms. Mistress of the Night for Houston.



What’s on your bucket list?

I have too much on my bucket list, but climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro with my siblings is one recent add.



Most embarrassing moment on stage?

My most embarrassing moment on stage was me competing in talent at Ms. Texas Newcomer. The floor fans came on too early and stayed on, eventually causing dust from the ceiling to fill the entire room and making the audience erupt in laughter, turning what was supposed to be an earnest moment into an episode of I Love Lucy.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

To connect with an audience in the most sensational way I can think of.



Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

It is a distraction to cover greed and corruption. The only people getting hurt at drag shows are the queens jumping off stages.

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

Two layers of spanks are my must have item. Being wrapped up in several layers of thick dance tights, the final layer holding it all in place are the spanks or else there would only be chaos.



#TeamWhitney or #TeamMariah?

TeamJanet, but of the two #TeamWhitney



What would people be surprised to know about you?

I play piano and have a degree in vocal performance.



What was your dream job as a child?

My dream job as a child was to be a cartoonist, and K’hem Trailz is definitely a cartoon character.



Favorite bad word?

The best bad word is definitely “motha f#ck,” said with an “a” on the end of mother, no “er” after f#ck, and spoken in a deep chest vocal… ex: “I don’t give a motha f#ck.”



Marry, Shag, Kill: Idris Elba, Channing Tatum, and Shemar Moore?

What an impossible choice. I almost couldn’t answer because any of them might be my future husband realistically, but if the people must know: Marry Idris Elba, Shag Channing Tatum, and (as much as it hurts my heart to do…) kill Shemar Moore.



Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

The advice I would give any up-and-comer is that they are the ones who have to make the final call on who they are as an artist; know yourself.



Who is your favorite drag character from media?

Detox Icunt from Rupaul’s Drag Race is my favorite because she’s an old friend and one of my first drag inspirations from back in the day, along with Akashia from Season 1.

Where/When do you normally perform?

I currently host karaoke every Monday night at Eagle Houston, but I can also be found at Grand Prize Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket, Michael’s Outpost, and Barcode.

Follow K’hem Trailz @khemtrailz on Instagram, @thekhemtrailz on TikTok, and as K’hem Trailz on Facebook.

