Dancing on a Cloud: Johnny and Jarrod Celebrate Love and Island Roots

Johnny Steverson-Aman, 39, and Jarrod Aman, 28, tied the knot on September 28 at the stunning Bryan Museum on Galveston Island—a fitting locale for a romance that began serendipitously at Lafitte’s, a gay bar on the island, on Christmas Day 2021. Jarrod, a Galveston transplant via Katy, was celebrating the holiday with friends. Johnny, originally from Alvin, had reluctantly ventured out at the urging of a friend. “My friend Ben shoved me right in front of Jarrod,” Johnny recalls with a grin. “I awkwardly introduced myself, and the rest is history.”

For Johnny, the first spark came from Jarrod’s flowing locks. “I noticed his awesome hair,” he shares. For Jarrod, it was Johnny’s height that first caught his eye. “I thought, ‘Wow, he’s tall—and handsome,’” he remembers.

By the time they enjoyed their first date together—an intimate night in watching The Time Machine (1960) and sharing pizza—they both knew they had found something special. “I had a feeling that Jarrod was different right away because he has this forward mindset,” explains Johnny. “But, it was when I met his family that I knew that I was just madly in love with him.”

“It’s the same for me, too,” reveals Jarrod. “Seeing him interact with my family and perfectly meld in, that’s when I thought, ‘Okay, this is someone special to me for sure now.’”

Johnny proposed to Jarrod during a family gathering at a lake house near Austin, overlooking the water. Although Jarrod had joked earlier about the timing, the moment struck the perfect balance of privacy and celebration. “I was going to do it later,” Johnny admits, “but his mom said, ‘You might as well do it while we’re all together.’” Jarrod recalls being “definitely surprised—not that he proposed, but because he had promised not to do it at the lake house!”

“We joined the family right after,” Johnny adds. “It was such a beautiful way to share the moment.”

The Bryan Museum, with its lush gardens, historic charm, and magnificent glass conservatory, was the perfect wedding venue to capture their love and the spirit of the island they call home. “The gazebo ceremony area and the glass conservatory made it feel like a fairy tale,” says Johnny. The couple embraced the island’s coastal essence with water and sand elements incorporated into their ceremony.

As self-proclaimed “nerdy gamers,” they added a personal touch to their ceremony’s entrance and walked down the aisle together to a romantic rendition of “Zelda’s Lullaby” from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. “It was a nod to our shared nerdy side,” Jarrod explains.

Their day was elevated by a roster of exceptional vendors. From the intricate floral arrangements by Rene Johnson at Lush Flowers to two different flavors of delectable wedding cake—mocha fudge and lemon raspberry—by Jula Tragni of Cakes by Jula, each detail reflected the couple’s vision. “We wanted our wedding to feel elegant and full of personality,” Jarrod shares.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the dancing. Jarrod’s family, known for their lively celebrations, kept the dance floor full all night. DJ Joseph Mire of The JAM Session DJ provided the perfect mix of music, ensuring every moment was a party. “Our first dance felt magical,” Johnny says. “We danced on a cloud—thanks to a fog machine—it was like being in a dream.”

The couple’s tent and furniture, provided by Jamie and Kathy Benham of All In One Events and Tents, transformed the space into a scene of timeless elegance, while photographer Jose Rodriguez of Create a Moment Photography & Video captured every joyful moment. “Jose and our drone videographer, Michael Grimes of 409 Dronegraphy, made our memories truly cinematic,” Johnny says.

“Not only were all our vendors local to Galveston and Houston, but they were LGBTQ+ friendly and brought our vision to life with professionalism and heart,” he adds.

For Johnny and Jarrod, their wedding was as much about their community as it was about their love. Officiant and planner Jane Park, of The Total Wedding Experience, helped craft a ceremony that celebrated their journey and future. “She made everything seamless and sentimental,” Johnny says. “It was like she had known us forever.”

The couple also honored their family and friends for their unwavering support. “Our loved ones made this day possible,” Jarrod emphasizes. “From emotional support to financial help, they gave us the foundation to create something unforgettable.”

Reflecting on their big day, Johnny and Jarrod offer advice for other couples planning their weddings. “Take time to soak it all in,” Johnny says. “The day goes by so fast.” They also recommend hiring a drone photographer. “The aerial shots are incredible,” Johnny adds. “I’ve watched ours at least 500 times!”

Jarrod chimes in with his own piece of wisdom: “Make it your own. Include elements that reflect your relationship, whether it’s a song, a color scheme, or even a themed cake.”