A Magic Carpet Romance

Houston love stories take flight in the most unexpected ways. Ben Chavez, 32, originally from Rutherford, New Jersey, and a musical artist, and Walker G. Chauncey, 35, originally from Wainsborough, Mississippi, and a floral designer, met under the stars at Eagle Houston in Montrose in 2019. They now share a home in Houston’s Rice Military neighborhood.

Their serendipitous meeting hinged on the word “Disney.” Ben, who was in town with the touring cast of Disney’s Aladdin, had joined a friend for a night out, while Walker happened to be nearby and was drawn in when he overheard their conversation about Disney.

“My ears just perked up,” Walker recalls. “I looked over, and there he was.” Walker admits that he made the first move, though it didn’t go quite as planned: “I suggested we keep the night going at my place, but Ben shut me down. He was dedicated to resting up for the next show.”

Their love story began with laughter and long-distance hurdles, but through the years, Ben and Walker found a rhythm in their partnership that felt as natural as it was marvelous. After countless phone calls and weekend meetups, they both knew they had found something rare.

“One weekend, he flew to DC to visit me while I was on tour,” Ben remembers. “That was when I knew he was the one.”

Walker’s heart swelled on his 30th birthday, a weekend he had written off as just another day. But Ben made sure it was anything but ordinary, surprising him with his favorite things—Trolli gummy worms, carrot cake, champagne, and even a custom song Ben had written.

“There was a QR code to listen to the song right then and there,” Walker remembers. “I’d never had someone go that far for me.”

Years later, their love story took a defining turn on a cruise that led to a double proposal. Both Ben and Walker had secretly planned to pop the question. However, Ben took the lead at a magical dinner on the ship, running back to their cabin mid-meal to grab the ring.

“I thought the universe was telling me to propose right then and there,” Ben recalls. Walker, caught off guard, was deeply touched.

The next day, on a Grand Cayman beach with the ocean as a backdrop, Walker knelt down, delivering his own proposal. The laughter, the surprises, and even a cheering beach crowd added the final touch to their enchanting double engagement story. “At that moment, surrounded by strangers celebrating with us, I knew it was perfect,” Walker says.

In April 2024, Ben and Walker’s family and friends gathered in Houston to celebrate their union. They selected two places close to their hearts for their big day: Buffalo Bayou Park’s Waterworks Lawn for the ceremony, overlooking the very bayou they had cherished during many moments together, and Brenner’s on the Bayou for a reception that promised as much warmth and beauty as the bond they shared.

“We went all out,” says Walker, who is the floral director at The Events Company. The couple collaborated with Walker’s friends and colleagues Richard Flowers and Lee Capetillo. Lee also happened to be the friend who had first introduced Ben and Walker. Walker beams, “It was spectacular—an entire bayou theme for the night.”

From the ceremony’s intimate touches to the reception’s personalized ambiance, the wedding was imbued with memories and meaning. “I wrote a song for Walker, ‘I Wouldn’t Know Love,’ and hearing it played by the string quartet as I walked down the aisle was a dream come true,” Ben shares.

The two also had their mothers walk them down the aisle and their fathers act as ring bearers. “Having our parents involved so deeply was important,” Walker says.

The reception resembled an outdoor living room, with family photos nestled within the decor, evoking a feeling of home and love. “It felt like they were with us, celebrating,” Walker says of the family members who couldn’t attend but were represented in the displayed photographs.

The couple also created a way to honor those who paved the way for LGBTQ marriage rights, distributing tribute cards to guests as a reminder of this legacy. “We wanted to acknowledge those who came before us,” Ben explains. “Every guest had a card thanking all the trailblazers who fought for us to be able to celebrate our love openly.”

Each vendor was handpicked to support this vision, blending professionalism with a supportive staff. Photographer Manuel Ayala, known for his work within the LGBTQ community, captured every moment with an understanding of what the day meant to Ben and Walker. Their officiant, Frank Billingsley, a local television icon, brought depth and warmth to the ceremony. The cake, created by The Chocolate Llama’s Kellie Herrod, became a memorable focal point with a hexagonal middle tier symbolizing their engagement rings. “It was even decorated with hidden symbols from our story—tiny images like Mickey Mouse and Aladdin’s lamp,” Ben explains. “And the cake topper was a grand piano, with my song for Walker represented on a sheet of edible music.”

Blush & Company styled the couple for their big day, and Deutsch Fine Jewelry provided the rings that sealed their commitment. “Everyone went above and beyond,” Ben says. “They made our vision come to life, and that kind of support made all the difference.”

“We sought out vendors who were LGBTQ+ friendly, and everyone was fantastic,” Walker adds. “It felt great knowing our wedding wasn’t just beautiful, but that it supported businesses that support us, too.”

As the wedding night drew to a close, Ben surprised Walker by jumping on stage to sing with the band. “I knew I had to get up there one more time for Walker,” Ben says with a smile. It was more than a wedding; it was a testament to love, patience, and shared dreams. Reflecting on the day, Walker says, “It was an out-of-body experience. I got to call him my husband for the first time—that moment I’ll never forget.”