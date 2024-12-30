Kyle Young and Michael Gierl Make History with First Same-Sex Wedding at St. Luke’s UMC

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

When Kyle Young and Michael Gierl exchanged vows on October 26, 2024, they weren’t just celebrating their love story—they were making history. Their wedding at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church marked the first same-sex marriage at the historic Houston institution, a milestone that reflected both personal and societal progress.

Kyle Young, 57, grew up in Houston’s Briar Meadow neighborhood, spent years in New York, and later returned to the Bayou City. Michael Gierl, 38, hails from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and now shares a home with Kyle in the Galleria area. Though their paths seemed worlds apart, a fateful encounter on the dating platform OkCupid brought them together in December 2014.

“Michael sent me this multi-paragraph message, and I thought, ‘Who is this kid?’” Kyle recalls, laughing. “It was thoughtful and mature—and he’s handsome, of course.” Michael, who describes himself as the ‘move maker,’ had been drawn to Kyle’s smile and intellectual depth.

Their first date in January 2015 was a two-part adventure that captured the romantic magic of winter in New York City. After meeting for coffee and strolling through Central Park, they shared a cozy Mediterranean dinner on the Upper West Side. “We ended up talking for hours,” Kyle says. “It was so easy from the start.”

By late spring of that year, Michael had moved into Kyle’s Manhattan apartment, a decision that felt natural despite their short courtship. “It all happened organically,” Michael says. “Through honest conversations and shared values, it just worked.”

Over the years, their relationship deepened, fueled by mutual respect and emotional intelligence. Yet, marriage wasn’t an immediate priority. “We’d talked about it on and off,” Kyle explains. “For a long time, we didn’t feel like we needed it. But with the political climate shifting, it became important to publicly claim this right.”

Initially, the couple planned a simple courthouse ceremony. However, the United Methodist Church’s landmark decision on May 1, 2024, to allow same-sex marriages opened new possibilities. For Kyle, who had grown up attending St. Luke’s, the opportunity to marry in his childhood church was deeply meaningful. “This place has always been special to me,” he says. “Having our wedding here felt like coming full circle.”

Kyle’s connection to St. Luke’s goes back decades. Dr. Tom Pace, the church’s senior pastor and Kyle’s former youth minister, had been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ inclusion within the Methodist Church. When St. Luke’s board of trustees voted on September 23 to allow same-sex weddings, Kyle and Michael booked the chapel immediately.

“We weren’t sure what the outcome would be,” Kyle admits. “We sent out invitations that said, ‘Location to be determined.’ We knew Tom would officiate, but it was a relief when the board’s decision came through.”

For Michael, the religious aspect of the wedding was initially challenging. “As someone raised Catholic, I had a lot of healing to do,” he admits. “But meeting with Tom, who approached everything with openness and curiosity, changed my perspective. The ceremony ended up being profoundly healing for me and my family.”

Michael’s father, a Catholic deacon, faced his own internal conflict about attending the wedding. He ultimately wrote to his bishop, explaining his decision to support his son despite church doctrine. While his request for official permission was denied, he chose to attend. “That moment of connection was deeply meaningful,” Michael says. “It was a beautiful bridge between my family and our life together.”

Tom Pace, who officiated the ceremony, created space for Michael’s father to pray privately in the church’s sanctuary during the wedding. Afterward, the newlyweds met him there for an intimate moment of connection. “It was so moving,” Kyle shares. “Seeing the effort he made to be there meant so much to us both.”

The wedding day itself was a reflection of the couple’s personalities: intimate, joyful, and elegant. Jacqueline Andrade of J. Andrade Visual Arts captured the day with stunning photography, including a special session with the couple’s dog, Fig. Mory Azadi of Tanglewood Flowers and Garden provided lush floral arrangements that added a touch of romance to the chapel’s timeless beauty.

The ceremony included heartfelt vows, a blessing from Dr. Pace, and a palpable sense of history. “Being the first same-sex couple to marry at St. Luke’s felt monumental,” Michael says. “We hope it’s the first of many.”

The celebration continued at Hugo’s, where guests enjoyed a lively reception featuring the Mariachi Amor all-female mariachi band. “They were incredible,” Kyle says. “We thought they’d be cool background music, but they became the life of the party. Even Michael’s family from Wisconsin and Minnesota couldn’t resist dancing.”

Opting for a relaxed afternoon gathering, the couple served hors d’oeuvres, margaritas, and desserts like churros and tres leches cake. “It was simple and light,” Kyle says. “Exactly what we wanted.”

“The team at Hugo’s went above and beyond,” Michael adds. “Their remodeled space was stunning, and every detail was perfect.”

The mariachi band brought an unexpected energy to the room. “We found them on Instagram,” Kyle shares. “Their acoustic setup and all-female lineup were unique, and they turned the reception into a celebration we’ll never forget.”

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds traveled to Thailand, one of the first Asian countries to recognize same-sex marriage. “We wanted to support a country that supports us,” Michael explains. The trip, filled with cultural exploration and tropical relaxation, was the perfect start to their married life.

“Thailand was incredible,” Kyle says. “We chose it because neither of us had been to Asia, and their recent progress on LGBTQ+ rights felt significant to us. It was the adventure of a lifetime.”

As Kyle and Michael reflect on their decade together, they’re filled with gratitude—not just for their love, but for the community that supported them. “Our wedding was about more than us,” Kyle says. “It was a celebration of progress, of love in all its forms, and of the people who made it possible.”

“We hope our story inspires others,” Michael adds. “Whether it’s finding love, healing relationships, or making history, it’s all worth celebrating.”